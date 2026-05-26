Katanning brothers David and Geoff Stade were devastated when the live sheep export ban was announced, and further cemented with last year’s Federal election. It’s forced the sheep producers, located in WA’s Great Southern, to drastically change their operations in order to keep their head above water. David said they were “outraged” and “bitterly disappointed” at the decision to ban the trade. But the brothers weren’t entirely unprepared for the policy change, seeing smoke signals almost two decades ago after a live export crisis drew domestic and international criticism of the live trade, prompting an early decision to drastically change the foundation of their sheep flock. The pair run a flock of about 4000 head of Dorpers and would export their wethers regularly after finding boats “generally” paid the best money. “When they (the Federal Government) said they were going to shut that down, that became a self-fulfilling prophecy, and it’s really disappointing,” David said. In February, the brothers made the “unusual” decision to sell 95 per cent of their wethers via live export in a single hit — securing $20 above what saleyards or abattoirs were offering at the time. The remaining stragglers were sold at the Katanning saleyards. Before the announcement of the ban, the brothers would have put slightly less of their wethers — 70 per cent — onto boats for live export, as well as a significant amount of ewe lambs for breeding. The pair said that though they had hoped the ban wouldn’t be imposed, they said the prior speculation was “nothing new”, citing the 2003 Cormo Express disaster where the industry came under serious pressure when a ship of 47,000 head of sheep were rejected from Saudi Arabia, then Pakistan, floating at water for two months before being donated to Eritrea. “That’s when we decided — we had Damara sheep at the time, which were only live export. So we swapped over to Dorpers which we could sell locally for that reason,” Geoff said. “It wasn’t a complete shock, but it did give an awful lot of stress, both to the industry and individuals.” David and Geoff forked out on sheep infrastructure prior to the closure of the live sheep export trade, having already spent tens of thousands of dollars on fencing, covered yards, confinement feeding, as well as $35,000 on a sheep feeder, investing long term before the rug was pulled out from under their feet. The premature planning meant they were ineligible to apply for any funding under the almost $140 million transition assistance package. The change to Dorpers about 20 years ago has meant the brothers were able to more easily access local processing, and despite the bite to their balance sheets, they intend to stay in sheep depending on prices. Dorpers were their choice pick for the breed’s hardiness, fast growth, high fertility, and high birth rate, selling them to live export between 36kg and 40kg at about six to eight months of age. He said for the sheep sold to processors, they would be trying to get them to about 45kg to 55kg as soon as possible. Their mixed enterprise is unlikely to change as a result of the live export ban, with the brothers retaining 25 per cent of their arable land as pasture for sheep to support the remaining 75 per cent for cropping. “We’ve been joining about 4000 ewes over the last 10 years . . . we’ve retained more ewe lambs to basically fill in an increased pasture area this year because we have dropped our crop,” David said. “At the moment sheep pricing is excellent, and that is partly a function of the close of the live export industry and everyone bailing out — and pretty poor seasons over east, meaning really strong demand from over east. “Hence a high price — and if there’s a high price for sheep there, we’ll keep (in sheep). “We find that sheep are a very important part of our cropping strategy, it means we can grow a better crop if we retain that 25 per cent pasture in the system.” Geoff said that neighbouring farms have gone one of two ways — either washing their hands of sheep entirely, or spending grant money, with a lot of interest in confinement yards and management systems sprouting up in the area. David predicted the WA sheep price would likely settle to be the same price as the Eastern States sheep markets, minus freight. He said WA abattoirs would have no incentive to pay more than that. “We’ve lost our export parity, which live export gave us . . . should the Eastern States go back to poor production and normal pricing, then our pricing may drop to a point where we don’t think it’s as profitable or useful,” he said. “(Sheep are) still important to use as a weed control measure . . . going forward if sheep pricing drops to a low level then I really don’t know what we do there.”