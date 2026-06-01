A Perth school community whose boarding families have been hit hard by drought have raised more than $50,000 for emergency hay deliveries to drought-stricken areas. In a powerful display of community spirit, Presbyterian Ladies’ College (PLC) raised $52,700 for not-for-profit Farmers Across Borders to help provide vital hay deliveries to drought-affected pastoralists in regional Western Australia. PLC principal Cate Begbie said the PLC school community wanted pastoralists in regional WA to know that “we see you and we care”. “You hear the stories of our regional families and it is easy to forget that the people who work incredibly hard to put food on our shelves may be experiencing drought and hardship we do not necessarily see in Perth,” Ms Begbie said. Ms Begbie said PLC Year 12 boarder Zara Ryan had to take time off school to de-stock her family’s station in the Upper Gascoyne. “One of our boarding families, the Ryan family, have two daughters boarding at PLC in Year 9 and Year 12 and they faced the heartbreaking reality of having to de-stock their station in the Gascoyne due to the ongoing drought where they had nearly four years without rain,” she said. PLC initially planned to raise $20,000 to help cover the costs of one truck but support poured in through direct donations and student-led initiatives including dress-up days, raffles and sausage sizzles. A generous contribution from a Kojonup farmer also added a truckload of hay valued at $12,000, in addition to the total funds raised by the PLC community. Since establishing in 2019, Farmers Across Borders has delivered thousands of donated bales of hay to needy farmers in NSW, Queensland and WA. Farmers Across Borders president Sam Starcevich accepted the donation at the school assembly recently and shared with students that station owners often broke down in tears when they received the call telling them hay was on its way. Ms Starcevich told the school the donations would help 14 trucks head north, one with oaten hay that was donated from Kojonup and the rest with straw from the Esperance region. Thousands of girls from regional Western Australia have called the PLC boarding house home since 1915 and history echoes throughout the boarding house — the Korawilla dormitory was named by homesick boarder Freda Biggin in 1920 after her family farm in Cuballing. After the overwhelming success of the campaign, Ms Begbie said PLC hoped to encourage other Perth boarding schools to join forces in future years to support regional communities on an even larger scale.