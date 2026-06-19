Boddington’s Justin Haydock has taken a leap of faith, moving from brokering to independent advisory to be part of the next generation of wool professionals driving industry change. Mr Haydock made the difficult decision to leave brokering after dedicating 10 years to Westcoast Wools, just months after he was recognised as the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia’s wool broker of the year in 2025. Mr Haydock said he had become “increasingly frustrated” with the limitations of brokering. “Brokers are busy managing warehousing, getting samples out, scheduling shearing calls,” he said. “They don’t have time to deep-dive and give analytical, independent advice. “I feel like there is so much room to grow as far as information and accessibility that we can give growers. “I feel like they should be able to jump on to a dashboard any time and access specific data, like what they are getting price-wise on a per-hectare basis. “I want to be able to advise growers on their best possible circumstance financially.” The Dumbleyung-raised adviser said he believed establishing Haydock Market Intelligence was how he could have the biggest positive impact on the community. “I’m a very progressive thinker and I’m always looking forward in terms of advancements in the industry,” he said. “I want to be a part of where the industry is going, not where it has been.” Mr Haydock said he was “still finding his feet” after taking several months hiatus from the industry but was “looking forward to getting back into it”. He said his main focus would be deep-diving into market intelligence and providing unbiased, independent advice to growers. While at WCW, Mr Haydock managed the organisation’s integrity scheme, Responsible Wool Standard. He said he had been keeping tabs on RWS and certification, which was bringing a premium to the market, supply and pricing. “I think demand for RWS is something that is going to grow,” he said. “With supply being low and the global demand for a sustainable product growing, I can only see certified wool being more sought-after.” Mr Haydock said the wool sector was a “fantastic industry to be in at the moment”. “It’ll be interesting to see if growers are starting to breed numbers, which from the feedback I’ve heard is that they will,” he said. “I think these prices are here to stay too, for a while anyway. I personally don’t see any reason for them to come back unless something really dramatic happens globally.”