Boyup Brook’s Lawson Harper is one of hundreds of recreational shooters bracing for the State Government’s proposed gun legislation overhaul, saying the new rules are “not fit for the bush”.

The 22-year-old is one of 438 people in WA with a recreational licence, which he has used to run a professional kangaroo shooting business as his primary income for the past 18 months.

He is one of less than 20 people who shoot as a sole income.

Mr Harper grew up in Dandaragan, taking part in sport shooting and pest and vermin control on his family farm, and takes his role as a professional shooter extremely seriously.

He also works to control wild pig, dog and fox populations on the side.

“I love kangaroos, I have no problem with them,” he said.

“They need to be managed — with the troughs and dams around WA, we have provided the perfect environment for populations to explode.

“It’s not everyone’s preferred job, with extended hours, vast distances to be covered, remote work and often working early into the following morning.

“It is a skilled profession requiring consistent marksmanship to achieve humane culls.”

The State Government is pushing on with plans to impose the “toughest gun laws in Australia”, sparking concerns among WA’s farming, professional and shooting communities.

Camera Icon Boyup Brook professional kangaroo shooter Lawson Harper. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

It is expected the rewrite of the Firearms Act will come before WA Parliament in November after being announced in March 2022, meaning the laws may not be debated until next year.

While based in Boyup Brook, Mr Harper shoots at private properties between Beacon, Boyup Brook, Katanning and Northcliffe, notching up 8­5 to 120 kangaroos per week.

With a coolroom and a ute, he works an average of six hours four nights a week, and does one trip to Perth to deliver the kangaroos to pet meat companies.

For Mr Harper, the business has enabled him to study during the day – he is completing a Bachelor of Regenerative Agriculture through Southern Cross University – and work at night.

He previously completed a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Muresk Institute and found shooting was a way to start a “one-man” business with a relatively low start-up cost.

“I realised I needed to make more substantial funds and started looking at one-operator businesses with relatively low start-up costs,” he said.

“Roo-shooting was a viable option, so I bought a ute and cool room.

“It’s a flexible lifestyle but you have to be OK with chaos.

“It is a great way for a young bloke to get a start in life.

“I have so much now and am putting a lot of money away before I start my career.”

After two years of good rain and pasture growth, Mr Harper said the kangaroo population had exploded in WA and he was struggling to keep up with demand from farmers.

Demand for pet meat also soared as more people bought animals during COVID-19 lockdowns. Mr Harper said prices offered for kangaroos had increased from $1.25 to $1.40 for chilled kangaroo carcases in the past six months.

Mr Harper said WA Labor’s proposed gun law changes — which include restrictions on the number of firearms and ammunition licensed firearm owners had access to — would affect his livelihood and potentially make it unviable.

Without owning a parcel of land for primary production, Mr Harper will have to reduce the number of firearms and calibres he relies on for different shooting tasks.

Under the new laws, there is no classification for professional shooters such as Mr Harper, meaning he will keep his recreational license.

He currently falls under a recreational category with a fauna-taking licence, enabling him to work as a professional kangaroo harvester.

All but one of his firearms are registered under that licence because it provides the most flexibility for the various requirements of the job.

“I am struggling to understand why our WA Police Minister appears to be targeting law-abiding, licensed firearms ownership at the taxpayer’s expense,” Mr Harper said.

“A shotgun for culling birds is hardly appropriate for euthanising sheep, and nor is a 22LR suitable for shooting a feral scrub boot.

“We already have the strictest laws in the country.

“The proposed firearm number limits for recreational shooters are poorly thought out.”

From July 1, the State Government will ban 52 makes and models of firearms and 19 calibres of ammunition in WA, meaning 234 licensed firearms will need to be disposed of.

Mr Harper also flagged concerns that a reduction in the amount of gun owners would lead to a dramatic increase in the cost of ammunition.

“My ammunition is currently $1.40 per shot … I fear if that increases, it could cost up to $5 per shot and then the business becomes borderline unviable,” Mr Harper said.

“Regional gun shops will close if there is not enough demand from gun owners.”

Mr Harper is also concerned about the impact on animal welfare.

“My job provides a professional service to farmers,” he said.

“We have strict guidelines that encourage professional destruction of kangaroos to a high standard … if my industry was disbanded, because of the laws and political agenda, people will still cull kangaroos but it won’t be done in such a professional manner.”

Mr Harper called for the State Government to instead follow guidelines from the Law Reform Commission’s 2016 Review of the Firearms Act.

“My main concern is the new changes do not address this initial review,” he said.

“It was common sense. I feel the new laws are very politically driven.”

Shadow agriculture minister Colin de Grussa doubled down on these calls, saying there was no need to “reinvent the wheel”.

Camera Icon Liberal MLC Colin de Grussa. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“It’s a comprehensive review and a good place to start … instead of cherry picking the recommendations,” he said.

The review received about 1200 submissions, which has been deemed the biggest interrogation of a legislative framework in WA history.

The review raised the possibility of requiring a licence applicant to provide a mental competency certificate if there were questions over their mental fitness.

The Commission did not recommend introducing an upper limit on the number of firearms someone could own, believing there were enough safeguards.

“It might be a good thing to have less firearms in Perth, but that won’t help people who live out in the regions,” Mr Harper said.

There are currently 360,000 licenced firearms in WA, with 90,000 licenced owners — about 60 per cent of which live in Perth.