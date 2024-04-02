Bullock Hills Boyanup bull sale tops at $9000

A Katanning-bred Black Simmental bull offered by the Patterson family at their 2nd Annual Bullock Hills Bull Sale sold to a top-price of $9000 at the Boyanup Saleyards. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders on March 27, was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus, and resulted in a $5933 average for 15 Black Simmental bulls sold at the fall of the hammer. This was down $2867/head on last year, when 20 Black Simmental bulls sold for an average of $8800. Also offered were two Red Simmental bulls that sold for $5000/head and two lots of Black Simmental cow and calf units that sold for $3200 and $3000 to return buyers John and Nicole Hopkins of Wormbete Simmental, New South Wales, through AuctionsPlus. Also catalogued were two pens of three heifers that sold for an average price of $1150/head. The sale topper, Bullock Hills Thunder (PP) (B), an April 2022 drop black coated bull, sold for $9000 to Murray and Jan Bennett of Jabenco Trust in Kronkup. Mr Bennett, a first-time buyer at the BHS bull sale, said he was happy with the purchase. “This bull (BHS Thunder) has got good depth, and pretty good length too,” he said. BHS Thunder, which weighed 954kg and had 44kg birth weight, recorded Expected Progeny Differences of 0.6 BWT, 14.6 CEDIR (both in the top 20 per cent) and an 8.8 CEDAN, 93 WWT, 141 YWT and 30.2 milk (all in the top 10 per cent). The bull also recorded a 30 CW and was in the top 10 per cent for marbling with a EPD of 0.39 MARB, and top 10 per cent index values of 165 API and 98 TI. BHS Thunder was sired by WS Proclamation E202 (P) (B) and out of homebred dam BHS Englist Mist Q7 (P) (B). The second top-priced bull, BHS Top Secret (PP) (B) sold for $8000 to Brad Gardiner of Mumballup. Volume buyer Paul Lee Steere of Wingalup Grazing in Boyup Brook, bought two bulls at the fall of the hammer to a top of $6000 and an average price of $5500. Mr Steere, who runs 300 breeders, said he was “very happy” with the bulls he purchased and the price he paid for them. BHS stud co-principal Brad Patterson said his family’s second annual standalone sale was a downturn compared to last year’s because of the poorer seasonal conditions and the low confidence among many in the livestock industry. “There’s just a lack of confidence out there at the moment, especially in the last couple of weeks with no forecast of rain in the near future,” he said. “We just got to ride it out and get on with next year.” Despite the downturn in sales, Mr Patterson said there were some upsides with the presence of three new buyers, which included the top priced buyer. Mr Patterson said he was also happy with the females, which performed well and sold to different buyers. “The commercial heifers went to two different commercial producers, which was good to see.”