Stakeholders say feral camel numbers are on the rise and are calling for additional funding and a unified approach with other States to manage the impacts. Goldfields Nullarbor Rangelands Biosecurity Association chief executive Amanda Day said she had seen an increase in camels since 2019, which she attributed to high breeding rates and a lack of natural predators. In 2013, the Federal Government spent $19 million on a one-off national Australian feral camel management project that culled about 160,000 camels from Central Australia. But Ms Day said the lack of a national co-ordinated approach to culling and tracking camel numbers, combined with the unpredictability of camel movements, made long-term management difficult. Ms Day said mobs of 100 to 200 camels had been seen at areas such as Cosmo Newberry and Yamarna. “You don’t know when or where the camels will turn up,” she said. “We’re effectively holding the frontline against something we don’t really know is coming until it arrives.” The GNRBA held funding for exceptional circumstances, which had been used to cull hundreds of camels when they unexpectedly showed up at a remote station. Ms Day said aerial shoots cost more than $120,000 over several days. She estimated pastoralists spent $100,000 a year on pest management themselves, including costs for damage repair. She said recognised biosecurity groups, such as the GNRBA, received small allocations such as the $8000 camel control contributions, which were matched by pastoralists. But Carnarvan-based Coral Coast Helicopters chief executive, pilot and dedicated aerial stock muster pilot Justin Borg said that even when pastoralists made matching contributions, it did not address the scale of the problem. He said $8000 was a “drop in the ocean” and said sustained aerial programs brought the best results. “When we started shooting, we were shooting 400 to 600 camels a day . . . now we’re struggling to shoot 20 a day. That shows it’s working,” he said. Mr Borg believed more funding was needed to enable consistent aerial control, along with data on camel numbers. “The reason they can’t get data is because they’re not funding repetitive shoots,” he said. “They need to increase funding . . . and make it recurring. That’s the only way you stay on top of it.” He said camels destroyed water sources and could lead to the death of livestock. “Eighty camels destroyed a trough system in the Mt Augustus area recently,” he said. “They knocked the pipe off the tank, the tank’s emptied . . . and about 50 cattle had already perished.” In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said feral camels were a widespread and established pest. In WA, control efforts were carried out by pastoralists, or at a regional landscape scale co-ordinated through recognised biosecurity groups. “Feral camels are highly mobile and capable of moving over distances, which makes tracking and controlling their populations a unique logistical challenge for land managers,” the statement read. “The Government provides declared pest account funding to recognised biosecurity groups. “Approximately $7.7 million in funding is provided annually, which includes rates and matching government contributions for a prescribed area.”