A Camballin man has been charged with stealing $60,000 worth of cattle equipment from a property in the Kimberley. Court records show Martin Edward Graham has been charged with one count of stealing. Mr Graham appeared in custody in Broome Magistrates Court on June 16. In a Facebook post, police allege that a 50-year-old man stole two trailers containing about 182 mustering cattle panels valued at $60,000. The equipment is alleged to have been stolen from a property at Ben’s Bore on Great Northern Highway, 28km east of the Fitzroy Crossing turn off in Willare. Ben’s Bore is not a part of Camballin Station. The theft is alleged to have occurred between May 24 and May 29. He was charged following a search warrant executed by police on June 3 at a Camballin property where the allegedly stolen cattle panels were found. Derby detectives and police, and Broome detectives are appealing for public information in relation to the alleged stealing incident. A courts spokesperson said Mr Graham made no application for bail and his hearing was adjourned for legal advice. He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in Broome Magistrates Court via videolink on June 30. Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or crimestopperswa.com.au.