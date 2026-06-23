Investigations are underway after a Co-operative Bulk Handling grain train derailed in the State’s Wheatbelt on Monday morning. Footage shows a locomotive and at least five grain carriages lying on their side with grain spilled out on to grass. WATCH THE FOOTAGE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE An Arc Infrastructure spokeswoman confirmed the rail management firm was investigating the incident which occurred before 5am, and was working to remove the train which remains tipped over. “The derailed train is blocking the level crossing at Wallambin Road in Cowcowing and motorists are advised to use alternative routes,” she said. “The line will remain closed while the investigation and recovery actions are underway. “The cause of the derailment is unknown at this stage.” A CBH spokesman confirmed no injuries were sustained as a result of the derailment. “CBH can confirm there was a train derailment on the freight rail network on the Cowcowing Wyalkatchem line section yesterday morning,” he said. “No one was seriously injured. “Authorities are on site and investigations are underway.”