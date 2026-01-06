Challa Station has left the hands of the Dowden family for the first time in its 138-year history in a bittersweet decision for well-known operators Ashley and Debbie. Five generations of Dowdens worked the recently sold land in an emotionally-tough decision that was finalised on December 3. The timing to sell the historic station came at the right time for the Dowdens after they were approached with an undisclosed offer from a Queensland-based company that owns a nearby station. Mr Dowden, who declined to disclose the buyer or the sale amount, said the accumulation of health issues and four children with no “agricultural bone” in their bodies led to the emotional rollercoaster of a decision to accept the offer — despite the station not being listed on the market. “All of those things aligned,” he said. “There comes a time in your life where you probably should start slowing down anyway. “The timing being what it was, we could have hung on and kept running the place for another 10 years maybe — but then we wouldn’t have had any quality of retirement. “The offer was really good, and, all things considered, it was just the right time.” But the decision to sell did not come easy for the Dowdens, but the fact they will retain a property at Gingin made the transition easier. “The decision to sell was probably, by far and away, the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life being a family-owned property for nearly 140 years,” Mr Dowden said. “I know it’s the right decision in the long term because the opportunity was there. “The whole difficulty about shifting and selling and moving was made easier by us having this beautiful little farm down here at Gingin. “In winter water runs out of the hills, and it’s green and lush — it’s different to where we’ve been in such a dry, arid, harsh landscape that we’ve operated in all my life. “It’s just a whole different world down here.” Despite selling the station, the couple are still in the agricultural game with 100 head of Santa Gertrudis heifers and calves on their Gingin property they purchased about six years ago as a “finishing block” for Challa Station. They plan to build a new home on the roughly 160ha property while considering cattle partnership, agistment, or trade opportunities Mr Dowden said the move to “downsize” their operations was an adjustment — with the pair adapting to cleaning water troughs in 40 minutes in comparison to three or four days. “It’s a bit of a downsize,” he said. “We certainly don’t think of ourselves as retired, but we’re kicking back and smelling the roses, and certainly taking life a bit easier.” Mr Dowden would not the name the new owners of the station, but said the company was involved in cattle production and invested in land conservation. “They’re heavily focused on conservation and, obviously we had an operating carbon project on Challa and they’re keen to take that on and also investigate opportunities for making a bit of money out of natural capital,” he said. Reflecting on growing up and operating Challa Station, Mr Dowden said the transition out of sheep into cattle in 2008, the stewardship of the land, and engaging innovative technology were the “big ticket” items for him. “Our stewardship of the landscape is something we’re heavily focused on,” he said. “You look after the country and the country will look after you — you do the right thing by the landscape and it’ll give you a very profitable environment to run a beef production system. “We heavily invested in new technology and tried new things — Deb’s been heavily involved in natural capital and electronic monitoring.”