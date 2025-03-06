A farming young gun has returned from a wool-focused trip to China with a new appreciation of the importance of building relationships in the industry. In September, 26-year-old Brittany Bolt was one of 10 young woolgrowers nominated by Australian Wool Innovation’s Future Wool Industry Leaders Program for a 10-day excursion to China to learn more about Australia’s wool process. “I was very fortunate to have been nominated,” Ms Bolt said. “AWI presented a rare and exciting opportunity for young woolgrowers to see beyond the farm gate into the wool processing sector with our largest global wool buyer.” Currently working as a livestock research scientist at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Ms Bolt has been around farming culture her whole life, having grown up working on her family’s Merino sheep and cropping farm in Wagin. She also has a role as media liaison officer with the WA Poll Dorset Association and understands the importance of the Merino ewe flock in producing prime lambs. But on her return from China, Ms Bolt came back with a wider understanding of how the wool industry worked, and the important relationship AWI have built with Australia’s largest wool trading partner. “AWI/The Woolmark Company have put in a lot more groundwork than I previously knew about,” she said. “The education and marking that has been circulated across China has been thoughtfully created and released in a way to work in with core values of the consumer. “Consumers really value good health, the environment and investing in natural products and fibres. “It was impressive to see the investment in technology and innovation across the wool processing sector to increase efficiency and scale of production.” As one of the 10 young farmers to be nominated for the tour, Ms Bolt said one of her biggest takeaways was the importance of maintaining transparency and building relationships as an up-and-coming farmer. “It is important for us as producers to be proud of our practise and share more of what we do on farm to build trust and confidence with the general public, which will hopefully manifest into greater support for our industry and ideally attract a greater price due to our authentic stories,” Ms Bolt added. “It was amazing to have forged strong connections with other young producers across Australia . . . and each of us was equally passionate and determined to build a future in the sheep industry on our respective properties.” Looking ahead, Ms Bolt said she was excited to learn more alongside the next generation of farmers. “There is no lack of passion in our industry, which is so unique, with the drive and grit of people in agriculture, I truly feel, that despite hardships (which every generation of woolgrower faces) we will adapt and overcome challenges we face,” she said. “It is important to build strong networks to learn from each other and lean on one another through tough times. “I don’t have any doubt that we will achieve great things in the industry going forward. “We have more data, technology and tools available to us than ever before, and combined with the knowledge and warmth from more experienced members of the industry we will be just fine.”