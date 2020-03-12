Communications guru to lead Western Dairy

Jenelle Bowles will take the reins as Western Dairy’s new regional manager, replacing the outgoing Esther Jones who held the role for two decades.

Ms Bowles has worked at Western Dairy, the Bunbury-based arm of Dairy Australia, as the organisation’s communications specialist for the past 12 months.

The former journalist, who has also held communications roles with South32 Worsley Alumina and South West Catchments Council, will start the new position next Monday.

Western Dairy chairman Peter Evans welcomed the appointment.

“Jenelle has worked closely with the Western Dairy team and board of directors over the past year to implement our annual operating plan and enhance strategic communications and engagement,” he said.

“She has also built a good rapport with WA dairy farmers, service providers and industry stakeholders, and values these relationships in growing the industry’s profitability and sustainability.

“We are excited to welcome Jenelle and trust that Western Dairy will continue to grow its suite of services.”