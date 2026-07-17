A range of new wellbeing services is available to sheep producers through a program established in response to the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea. The phase-out represents one of the most significant transitions the WA sheep industry has experienced in recent decades. Rural Aid national manager, mental health and wellbeing, Myfanwy Pitcher, said while farming and agriculture businesses continued to adapt to changing market conditions, it was equally important the wellbeing of the people behind those businesses remained a priority. This led to the establishment of the community wellbeing program, funded through the Federal Government’s $140 million live sheep exports transition package. The program offers a range of complimentary services including mental health counselling delivered by Rural Aid, mental health training and education delivered by Holyoake, and community wellbeing events facilitated by the Blue Tree Project. Ms Pitcher said together, these services were designed to build individual wellbeing, strengthen community resilience and ensure support was available across the continuum, from prevention and education through to professional mental health care. “While the program was established in response to the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea, the need for support is ongoing as producers, families and agricultural businesses continue to navigate uncertainty and change,” she said. For more information, visit Rural Aid, Holyoake, Blue Tree Project and Rural West websites.