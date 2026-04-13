Wondinong pastoralist Lara Jensen has had a “complete gutful” of governments kicking the proverbial can down the road on rail safety, more than 25 years after the tragedy at the Yarramony Level Crossing that killed her brother and his friends. Christian Jensen, 20, Hilary Smith, 19, and Jess Broad, 18, were instantly killed on July 8, 2000, when a Westrail grain train collided with the Toyota LandCruiser the trio were travelling in across the Yarramony rail crossing near Jennacubbine in the Wheatbelt. Ms Jensen slammed the State Government for failing to implement mandatory train lighting and visibility standards despite a recommendation in 2001 from Coroner Alistair Hope. She said she was disappointed in a statement from a spokesperson on behalf of WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti that promised a continued effort with the Federal Government to ensure a “nationally consistent approach”. Ms Jensen noted the introduction of Tom’s Law came three years after the death of Tom Saffioti — a relative of Ms Saffioti’s. In February, the T’Hart family were successful in the introduction of Kelly’s Law, in honour of Kelly T’Hart who was killed by a drunk driver less than a kilometre from her home in 2024. Yet the families of Mr Jensen, Ms Smith, and Ms Broad still awaited rail safety laws more than two decades after their deaths, Ms Jensen said. “I have huge respect for these families that have honoured the lives of their beloved family members with tightly written legislation that will hopefully ensure another family doesn’t find themselves in the same horrific position ever again, but I am appalled how our rural families have been completely ignored for trying to do the same,” Ms Jensen said. “Perth receives billions of government revenue on rail underpasses, grade separations and eye-wateringly expensive metropolitan rail projects where risk is already heavily managed, but in the country time has literally stood still. “In rural WA, we get passive unprotected crossings with no lights, boom gates or second chances — a situation made inherently worse by the fact we have stronger laws governing bicycle lighting than we do for trains in Australia.” The spokesperson for Ms Saffioti further said the work by the Australian Rail Industry Standards Organisation into the national rail safety standard for train and rolling stock lighting was supported by the State Government, as well as CBH’s trials on photoluminsecent paint on wagons. The proposed safety measures by ARISO were drafted as voluntary rather than mandatory. “A safety standard that is dependent on voluntary uptake by rail operators is not satisfactory and risks inconsistent implementation and more of the same self-regulation the rail industry has been permitted by our Government for decades now,” Ms Jensen said.