Countryman Bob Garnant has snagged his seventh Glenys Gmeiner Media Award for his photographic coverage of last year’s Wagin Woolorama. Wool writer and livestock journalist Bob Garnant won best media photograph award with his picture of the 2025 Grand Champion Fleece. The well-lit image featured Dudinin-based Kolindale stud co-principles Mathew and Luke Ledwith, and Woolorama models Amy Ward, Emma Van-de-Velde, and Courtney Robinson. It was captured in March at the 2025 Wagin Woolorama, centring on the theme, Remaining an Icon, and incorporating a Merino Medium wool fleece that was named best in its category as well as the overall grand fleece. The photo captured the eyes of judges assessing entries for the competition named for one of the Woolorama founding members. Garnant celebrated his 26th Woolorama this year, and said it’s an event he keenly looks forward to each year. “I was proud to get a great image to represent Wagin Woolorama last year,” he said. “Particularly with wool prices now in the spotlight, fitting the enthusiasm that is now giving confidence to wool growers.” Garnant thanked the Woolorama committee and competition judges for the recognition. The award is his seventh non-consecutive first place win in the media photographic competition — Garnant last won the award in 2025.