Prominent agribusiness Craig Mostyn has bought out a Cuballing-based livestock feed manufacturer to secure its pelletised feed supply for an undisclosed amount. Wheatbelt-based Patmore Feeds has a production capacity of 180,000 tonnes a year for WA’s beef, sheep and lamb, and pork producers. In a statement, Craig Mostyn said there was an opportunity to expand the feed manufacturing facility by investing in a second production line as lotfeeding became more popular among WA’s livestock industry. Craig Mostyn chief executive Wayne Crofts said the agribusiness’ recent acquisition reflected its view that WA’s livestock sector had a “bright future”. “This investment backs that statement up and is a tangible demonstration of our confidence in this vital agricultural sector,” he said. The agribusiness, which produces beef, lamb, and mutton at its abattoir and processing facility in Bunbury, has been focusing on improving its feed quality, securing supply, and enhancing pellet manufacturing. “Craig Mostyn’s purchase of Patmore Feeds will have considerable benefits to our own business, as well as the livestock farmers that Patmore Feeds services,” Mr Crofts said. “Our focus is on lowering production costs, improving flexibility in recipe formulation to deliver a nutritionally superior pellet, and increasing pellet durability, resulting in higher feed conversion rates, among other things. “The benefits generated from each of these will flow to the farmers who use Patmore Feeds pellets in their livestock operations.” The State’s sheep industry is becoming more reliant on feedlots to finish lambs for processing as the sector shifts ahead of the approaching live sheep export ban in May 2028. “Lamb feedlots are increasingly used in the sector to fill gaps in lamb supply and add value to lambs, so we expect demand for pellets from this segment of the market will only grow,” Mr Crofts said. Pellets from Patmore Feeds are already in use on Craig Mostyn Group’s pig farms — an arrangement that will continue.