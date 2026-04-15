Fertiliser giant CSBP will roll out alternative fertiliser supplies for anxious WA growers after increasing its local manufacturing capacity despite its recent force majeure announcement. The company, which provides about 40 per cent of WA’s fertiliser market, is offering growers a granular alternative to liquid fertiliser orders after adjustments to local manufacturing and alternative feedstock was secured. CSBP controversially declared force majeure on UAN contracts in late March after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and China’s decision to impose export restrictions. But the company this week confirmed it would offer NS51S, a granular nitrogen alternative and a blend of urea and NS, and Flexi-N, a liquid fertiliser. Most growers had already secured their fertiliser supply for seeding before the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, but many were left uncertain about supplies for crops beyond that. In a statement, CSBP said it would be able to provide 100 per cent of contracted Flexi-N volumes for March, April, and May, and 40 per cent of contracted quantities for June and August collections. “CSBP had made a deliberate decision to supply shortfall tonnes at pricing equivalent to contracted prices,” it said. “This is at a significant cost to CSBP and represents a commercial commitment to its customers.” CSBP said it had chosen to offer the alternative supply to support growers through the current situation of uncertainty and demonstrate long-term commitment to trusted customer relationships. The fertiliser manufacturer said it had been working on options against the background of dynamic global disruptions but could not “responsibly confirm additional volumes” until it was secure in its delivery ability. “CSBP understands the pressure growers are under as global fertiliser markets continue to experience volatility. Our priority throughout this period has been to provide clarity, certainty and practical options wherever it can be delivered responsibly,” it said. “Securing alternative feedstock and confirming we could adjust our local manufacturing commitments were critical steps before returning to growers with solutions they could plan around.” WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler said the offer would be welcomed by many farmers who have been stressed about securing supplies. Pastoralists and Graziers Association president and Kojonup grower Digby Stretch said he had received communications from CSBP that offered a granular blend in place of a liquid blend at the same price the order was initially placed at, with the same collection window for the order. “They’ve given us an option of replacing Flexi-N contract with a urea and ammonium sulphate type blend to give us some tonnage of pure nitrogen that we would have had,” he said. “So we get a granular blend to replace the liquid blend and, given where everything’s at, I think that’s a fair way to do things. “The other option is to not take up the offer and hope for the best.” Mr Stretch said the offer was better than nothing and provided a “workable solution” amid the supply crisis. “From where we’re sitting, I think they made the right call in saying, ‘we’ve got a problem’,” he said. “It gave us all a heads up that there was something happening, and they’ve found a way to solve the problem and put it in front of us.”