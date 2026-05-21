Cunderdin College of Agriculture will use its $5.4 million State Budget funding to integrate infrared camera technology into the piggery and upgrade straw-bedded dome shelters for grower pigs. Piggery manager Jemma Read said the college gave students the chance to learn developments in farm technology. As well as infrared monitoring, they taught artificial insemination, genetics selection and pregnancy scanning. “Particularly with the pork industry, technology gets implemented rapidly,” she said. “If we can bring in feed systems that are using robotics, individual identification systems and automation, while kids are still getting their hands-on animal husbandry learning in, kids are getting really relevant practice . . . with the traditional knowledge of how to handle a pig.” College principal Matt Dowell said it was exciting to update the piggery for the first time since 2018. “It’s great timing . . . we had gone through and reviewed and analysed all of our infrastructure across the site, and in terms of what funding the Department of Education requests from the Treasury, it’s all based on priorities, so they decided our facilities were aged and due for an upgrade,” he said. The college also received a $4m government grant in 2014 to upgrade its farming facilities to provide a farm workshop, a new shearing shed and farm administration office. Cunderdin College of Agriculture specialises in study and hands-on learning for agricultural industries for years 11 and 12 students, blending ATAR academic subjects with vocational trade training and hands-on commercial farming in areas such as cropping, sheep, cattle, and pork production. The college operates on a 4063ha commercial farm with 134 students. Ms Read said students started with an equal amount of time on each enterprise before specialising in year 12. “For instance, they could choose to do a cert III in pork production, wool handling or agriculture (Cropping or Livestock focus), and then they would spend more time in that area,” she said. “We take the students to farms, abattoirs, we go on a lot of shows, field days and excursions, so they get a lot of exposure not just at our piggery with 700 pigs, but say, a commercial farm with 20,000 pigs.” Mr Dowell said taking the students to shows helped build their confidence, but also helped them network for future job opportunities. “I think it’s good for them to be showing their faces, talking to the right people and putting themselves out there. In the past our students have showed in competitions and come back with job offers,” he said. The co-ed school is one of five agricultural campuses within the Department of Education in WA. Students who obtain the college’s recognised qualifications can access employment in agriculture and trade-related industries, or go on to study agriculture or agritech at institutions such as Curtin (Muresk Institute). Mr Dowell said students continued to pursue careers in agricultural-related industries, particularly as work moved beyond general farm labour towards technology, sustainability and data-driven roles. “Agriculture is evolving, and probably in a way that it suits today’s students,” he said. “Students today are good with technology, and out there in the field farmers are doing cropping with more automated machinery-based stuff . . . I think that’s still still high excitement for entering the agricultural industry from students.” Despite low teaching numbers in regional and rural schools, Mr Dowell said teachers were attracted to work at their college and former students returned to teach, including Ms Read.