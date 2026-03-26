A supply chain expert has warned a “perfect storm” is about to hit WA as tropical Cyclone Narelle travels along the northern coastline to deliver a double-whammy to food producers amid the fuel crisis. Currently a category 4 severe tropical cyclone, Cyclone Narelle is tracking along the Pilbara regions coast at about 18km/h, with the Bureau of Meteorology not ruling out the possibility of an upgrade to a category 5. The storm formed in the Pacific Ocean before hitting northern Queensland last week, moving over to the coast of the Northern Territory and west to the Indian Ocean where it is currently travelling along WA’s coastline. Curtin University supply chain management and logistics expert associate professor Liz Jackson said the double whammy of the cyclone and fuel crisis will hit WA, and eventually consumers hip pocket, but that only time would tell to what extent. She said blockages of road networks in the far north of WA are likely to extend deliveries to the area by thousands of kilometres, with three day round trips to instead take weeks. “The time that they’re on the road, and the amount of time that they take to make deliveries is extended so much, which obviously burns more fuel,” Dr Jackson said. “Under normal circumstances, having the roads cut off, or the transport networks in the far north cut off, is a really serious problem because it takes trucks and the drivers away from their normal routine.” “But against the current background of the price of fuel, this is really bad and it’s of terrible, terrible concern.” Residents along the coast, and further inland, are expected to fare better than previous cyclone events as resilience develops in northern communities with each event. Dr Jackson hesitated to put a number on how much damage from Cyclone Narelle could cost pastoralists in diesel for transit, but said it could have knock-on effects to northern cattle producers utilising feedlotting who are responsible for livestock welfare. “They have to get their cattle off their properties and the only way they can do that is with road transport, because you can’t just keep stacking cattle up on top of each other in a feedlot, they have to go to market,” she said. “They have to keep flowing until such time things get so bad a cattle producer says; ‘I’m not going to make any more cows,’ to stop producing calves. “And that is a many-month decision — those cattle are going to keep going, and from an animal welfare perspective they need to keep going to market.” Discouraging panic-buying at a consumer level, Dr Jackson said WA’s food production systems were “significantly robust” enough to withstand road closures and cyclones that grocery prices wouldn’t increase immediately. “While people are fussing and carrying on about strategies to overcome the problem, the road transport industry rolls up its sleeves, gets on with the job and gets stuff delivered,” she said. “It’s a credit to the industry, and it’s a credit to Australia about how much waiting time is reduced because of the activities of the road transport sector.”