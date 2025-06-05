Dairy Australia has announced the appointment of DataGene boss Matthew Shaffer as its new chief executive to help lead the organisation into a “new era”.

Mr Shaffer was selected after an “extensive” recruitment process for his vision for the organisation, knowledge and passion for the dairy industry, and strong commercial experience in agriculture.

His appointment comes at a time when the dairy industry is facing climate-induced disruptions, fluctuating farmgate prices, high operating costs and global headwinds.

Dairy Australia chair Paul Roderick said Mr Shaffer brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to deliver meaningful change.

“After consulting farmers around Dairy Australia’s strategic direction, we are preparing to launch a new five-year strategy,” he said.

“Matt will contribute to shaping our future direction and play a critical role in implementing a strategy that supports farmers to unlock the potential of their farm business, innovate for future success, while ensuring a sustainable dairy industry.”

Mr Shaffer has extensive experience in agricultural economics and corporate leadership within the dairy industry.

He was most recently chief executive of DataGene, before which he was chief executive of Holstein Australia.

Mr Shaffer also spent time in an international operations role at US-based Hancock Agriculture Investment Group.

He will succeed managing director David Nation — who announced his decision to step down in late 2024 after seven years in the role — on July 16.

Camera Icon Dairy Australia managing director David Nation. Credit: Supplied: Dairy Australia

Mr Roderick said Mr Nation challenged the status quo and championed initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the dairy industry.

“His leadership in research and innovation through partnerships with DairyBio and DairyFeedbase has been exceptional,” he said.

“He also played a key role in enhancing Dairy Australia’s support for the industry’s sustainability agenda, building community trust, and strengthening regional connections with farmers.

“Under his guidance, Dairy Australia has become a more people-focused organisation with a clear commitment to delivering value for the industry.”