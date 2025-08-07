Dairy experts say the WA industry needs to make the most of available export opportunities but milk volumes and the financial capacity of dairy farmers are the biggest barriers to success. Australia exports 32 per cent of its milk — worth a total of $3.6 billion — and ranks fifth in terms of world dairy trade, with a 5 per cent share. In comparison, the majority of WA’s milk production is consumed domestically. Dairy Australia trade manager Catherine Taylor presented at the WAFarmers Dairy Conference on August 8, saying she was optimistic about the future of WA dairy exports. Ms Taylor said WA had the optimal environment for strengthening exports but was missing out on opportunities by not making the most of them. “WA dairy has a really strong hand to play in exports and you’re not playing it yet,” she said. “We are losing market share and markets are shifting. “We have to keep an eye out where the market is shifting and here can we tailor our products to.” Ms Taylor said exports would strengthen the industry, and give diversification and more options for growth. “There’s growing demand on the doorstep,” she said. “You’ve got a history of being able to do this. “There’s opportunities to press reset and look at this again, and look at where we can reclaim how to utilise this.” Ms Taylor said urged farmers to be “ready to back processors” when commercial export opportunities appeared. “If you’re thinking about it together, there will be an opportunity to bring that to life,” she said. “Joint venture opportunities or international partnerships might be part of the solution.” Ms Taylor was joined by a panel of industry experts to continue the discussion. The panellists included Harvey River Estate owner Kevin Sorgiovanni, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development principal business development manager Terry Burnage, Bannister Downs managing director Sue Daubney and Jas-Australia managing director Jason Radford. It was facilitated by Western Australia Dairy Industry Working Group chair Brad Weir. Mr Burnage said WA’s lack of scale was the biggest barrier to succeeding in the export market. “It’s difficult to build a competitive export industry with the milk we’ve got already,” he said. “The supply chain has to be competitive and that means everybody in the chain needs to work out the least cost, least risk and most reliable way of getting to the markets. “I think it’s really important to have long term partners that are willing to grow the markets with you. “But our key markets are pretty price sensitive markets as well, so we’ve got to get the right cost structure.” Harvey River Estate owner Kevin Sorgiovanni echoed Mr Burnage’s sentiments. “If you look at milk today, you’ve only got 30 to 40 million litres of milk to play with,” he said. “For us to catch up to what our neighbours are doing on the east coast, our production levels should be at 100 million litres.” Despite this, the Harvey Fresh co-founder said export is a great opportunity. “There’s some great brands out there trying to add value to what they’re doing and, if you look at the numbers, consumers do pick it up,” he said. “Just in the last year there’s been a lot more appetite for trade, a lot more genuine inquiries.” Almost 90 per cent of Australian exports were destined for Asia in the 2023-24 financial year. The top five export single markets were Greater China, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, however, more than 100 countries import Australian dairy. Mr Radford’s key message was that WA could leverage its location to its advantage and make the most of cheaper freight rates and quicker time to destination in comparison to the eastern states. Ms Daubney — who said Bannister Downs was still junior in the export pathway — said finding a good export partner was key. “We’re not spreading ourselves too thin and are investing in small number of strong trade partners,” she said. Bannister Downs has been exporting to Singapore for more than 10 years. “In the last year, we’ve seen a lot more appetite for trade,” Ms Daubney said.