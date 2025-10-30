After more than three decades running one of WA’s most respected shearing businesses, Darren Spencer is finally putting down the handpiece — though he’s far from walking away from the wool industry he’s helped shape. Earlier this year, Mr Spencer and wife Tania sold their long-running business, Spencer Shearing Service, to Katanning-based shearer Pat McCarthy, marking the end of an era for the Lake Grace man who first picked up a handpiece at just 16. “We didn’t want to sell it to just anyone . . . our clients are really important, and we wanted someone who would take it on and who would continue to service them,” Mr Spencer said. “Pat is doing a great job from everything I have heard so far, and that’s really important to us.” Mr Spencer also plans to step down as president of the WA Shearing Industry Association after 13 years at the helm, at its next annual general meeting in June. The organisation acts as a mouthpiece and advocacy group for the State’s shearers, with a big focus on education and bettering standards and safety in the industry. “WASIA has been an enjoyable experience . . . we have worked hard and we have got the rewards,” Mr Spencer said. “But there does come a time when you need to move over and let someone younger take it on.” The couple began Spencer Shearing Services in 1991 after an unexpected opportunity arose. At just 28, Mr Spencer was working at Hopetoun for Lake Grace contractor Bill Adriaens, who gave him less than 24 hours to decide whether he wanted to take over the business. “After talking it over with Tania and a few mates, I realised I’d be mad not to take it on,” Mr Spencer said. Originally from South Australia, Mr Spencer moved to Lake King with his family when he was two, when his parents decided to go into a farming partnership with his great-uncle — a pioneer of the district. It was during his studies at the WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin, that he first learned to shear. He and Tania — who is an artist and originally from Kalgarin — met in the mid-1980s at a 21st birthday party in Lake King, when he and a friend were running a cocky run around the area. In the early days of their business, he and Tania spent their winters working across the State’s north. “We’d head up between Geraldton and Roebourne, working with teams of 15-20 people,” Mr Spencer said. “We’d shear more than 40,000 sheep in six weeks. We loved the red dirt and the vastness of the country.” After starting Spencer Shearing Services, Mr Spencer would travel into station country around Leonora, Laverton, and Meekatharra when it was quiet around Lake Grace. In 2001, they started a wool oddment-buying business in Lake Grace, called Spencer Wools, and started operating as an agent of Westcoast Wools. They also launched a transport business, Lake Grace Transport in 2006, which they sold about two years ago. “It was a way for me to get off the handpiece as it was getting harder to run multiple teams and be on a handpiece or woolclassing,” Mr Spencer said. “There was always wool oddments left after a job so felt there was an opportunity to value-add. “The woolgrowers of the district gave me terrific support and the business grew quite rapidly, but this threw up a problem in we were struggling to consistently get wool to Bibra Lake in a timely manner . . . so I decided to buy a prime mover and tautliner trailer to shift clients’ and our own wool.” Mr Spencer said it was time to step back from shearing to spend more time with his family. The Spencers are now in the process of moving to an ex-racehorse property in Upper Swan where Darren can continue his passion to run Merino sheep and Tania will have a studio to continue making sculptures for exhibitions such as Sculpture by the Sea. “I’m not stopping entirely,” Mr Spencer said. “I plan to keep doing my wool business and will probably expand that a bit further. “I’ll keep going back to Lake Grace and servicing our clients there.” The move to Perth means they will be able to see their daughter Lizzie more often, and spend time with other family members. Sheep have been, and will remain, a central part of Mr Spencer’s life. “When you are shearing contractor, you are all go and on the road all day, every day,” he said. A lot has changed during the past 3½ decades, with Mr Spencer remembering the many “highs and lows”. “When we first started, it was really easy to get staff . . . you’d put an ad in The Sunday Times and you’d get calls at midnight when the paper came out,” he said. “And that has changed . . . to where many contractors have struggled to get workers.” Mr Spencer said the severe worker shortage in 2020-21, when COVID-19 swept the globe, was one of the “worst periods” for the shearing industry. He said quality staff were now easier to come by as the WA sheep flock declined, but there was “always another challenge” on the horizon — whether that be rules or regulations, government legislation, or other issues. In terms of achievements, Mr Spencer said he was particularly proud of helping the industry start its Safe Sheds program in recent years, and his involvement in the Keep the Sheep movement last year. “It was incredibly rewarding,” he said. “We didn’t get what we wanted, but it was so good to work with so many people with such passion for what we do in the sheep industry.”