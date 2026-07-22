An Australian agricultural services company is now providing on-farm grains storage solutions direct to WA growers in a bid to meet the State’s growing demand for the service. New South Wales based company, DC Agri Solutions specialises in grain storage management, on-farm fumigation and pest control. Director Dave Simpson said the decision was made to expand into WA after noting the State’s grain growers had been increasingly investing in on-farm grain storage. “With increasing focus on protecting grain quality and reducing storage losses, we’ve seen strong demand for services including grain fumigation, high-flow phosphine treatments, silo sealing, bunker construction, bunker tarping, tarp repairs and grain storage pest management,” he said. “As harvest storage requirements continue to evolve, we’re working with growers and industry to improve grain protection, maximise storage efficiency and reduce losses through best-practice storage and fumigation techniques.” Mr Simpson, who launched the business with his wife in November 2023, said they started as a fumigation service. But he said they realised early on that there was a growing need for on-farm storage solutions. “In eastern Australia there’s a lot of on-farm storage, whereas it’s just sort of starting to kick off in Western Australia now,” he said. “We’ve been flying in and out a few times, doing some work, and we’ve just got enough work where we can sustainably have one, potentially two people there.” Mr Simpson said the business would be based in Albany and would service all of WA’s grain-growing regions.