Retired RAAF serviceman, Ian Hugh Griffiths (1980-2017), continues his family’s generational contributions through his role as the Gingin Anzac Day dawn service co-ordinator. In anticipation of participating in the town’s April 25 commemorative service at 6am, Mr Griffiths will proudly wear the medals of four generations as he marches side-by-side with local Gingin ex-servicemen and one current serving air force member. “We will march for those who have fallen to keep their memory alive in front of a crowd of about 300 to 400,” he said. “The bugle player, Renae Cabassi, will play the Last Post at the war memorial at 6.30am and during the main service at the town’s sound shell amphitheatre. “It is there where six Aboriginal veterans’ names will be unveiled to finally recognise the Shaw family for service during World War I and II.” Mr Griffiths enlisted into the military in basic training in Adelaide in 1980, with a dream of becoming a chef, but discovered his interest was more suited at a physical instruction role. By 1985 he was training inductee recruits as a physical training instructor which would lead him into a search and rescue officer, training with US Navy seals in North America, and UK Royal Commandos in Norway. “This was very demanding on my body and in 2001, I asked myself how long I could last, I was a bit broken physically,” he said. “Seven years later, I retired to look after my sick father. “But duty called again, and I signed up for the reserves, serving as a RAAF warrant officer based out of the UAE, with most of my time in Afghanistan.” In the role WO Griffiths would go out to the bases and talk with the stationed servicemen, making sure they were getting mail, water, food and stores to ensure they received the best support possible to perform at their maximum potential. “Morale is one of the biggest killers of an operational force,” he said. “By maintaining morale, it can make a huge difference, my job was to tell the boss what the guys were feeling. “This was one of my main roles in the military, as a senior airman I had to look after all the stationed servicemen and officers under my care; I was an information gathering tool asset for command.” Mr Griffiths was following in the military service footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather. “Great grandfather Tasman Neal-Bryant served in WW l departing Melbourne with the 21st Infantry Battalion — 1st AIF to Gallipoli and the Western Front, before being fatally wounded on the Somme — he died in Rouen, France in 1917,” he said. “My father, who served as WO Brian Williams John Griffiths (1949-1989) saw service in Japan, Korea and Vietnam — he along with my brother Greg and I visited Tasman’s gravesite in 2010 and also attended the Anzac Day dawn service in Gallipoli — very emotional. “After all my travels, I settled in Gingin, a place where I played footy with fellow servicemen when I was based at the Pearce Air Force Base in the 1980s.” Mr Griffiths said his family’s generational service to the Australian military made him realise how important the country was to him. “How important our freedom is, and this comes at a great cost,” he said. “We Australian servicemen are luckily enough to have fought wars outside of Australia and not within our great country.” “My nephew, Sgt Tasman Greg Griffiths, is proudly following on with the family’s strong military tradition.”