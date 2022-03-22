A Dorper ram from Burrawang Stud in Victoria has sold for a record $62,000 this week — the highest sale price in history.

The sale breaks the previous Australian record of $50,000 paid for a Dorper at auction in 2020 and smashes last year’s ram sale record of $27,000 set at the Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud sale.

Three enterprising brothers — Luke, James and Patrick Hardwick — purchased the world record-breaking ram Trump WD 191472 at the Burrawang Ram Stud auction on Monday.

The fifth-generation sheep and beef producers sold their interest in the family meat processing business at Kyneton, Victoria, late last year and now plan to turn their expertise to an expanding investment in the shedding sheep breed market in WA.

James said the highly adaptable Dorpers and White Dorpers were very popular on the east coast for their exceptional meat and carcase attributes.

“We are excited about this opportunity and our goal is to be active in the Dorpers’ genetic breed at our recently acquired historic Deepdale Farm at Toodyay, north of Perth,” he said.

“The Dorpers are an impressive genetic breed due to their high yielding meat quality as well as their low maintenance production and suitability to the Australian climate.

“They are extremely durable and tolerant in marginal rainfall areas, which makes them an ideal sheep breed for WA sheep producers.

“Dorpers are also an extremely fertile sheep breed that shed their coats and don’t need regular shearing, so there is a significant benefit to farm production costs.”

More than 200 rams were presented for market at Monday’s Burrawang Stud sale, a significant increase on the 137 presented at the last sale in October.

Luke said his family admired the quality and product Burrawang Stud progeny had produced, adding that it would form the foundations of genetics for their Deepdale Dorper Stud.

“Producers are actively seeking to secure the Dorper breed to combat issues surrounding changing climate conditions, as well as labour shortages and rising production costs which are associated with other breeds,” he said.

“Our family has a long history in farming and producing, and our experience in the meat industry gives us great confidence in the genetics of the Dorper breed as we seek to open new channels to supply chains.

“With our own investment in the industry, we see nothing but a strong future for Dorpers in the meat industry.”