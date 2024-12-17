The impact of drought across Australia cannot be tackled alone, and bringing together communities, researchers, farmers, grower groups and industry leaders is the best way forward. This was the resounding message at the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub’s inaugural Drought Resilience Showcase, held in Bentley on December 11. In her opening address, Hub acting director Jo Wisdom said WA’s agricultural landscape was distinct from the rest of Australia, with its limited winter rainfall and dominant summer drought pattern. “For WA farmers resilience is a way of life,” Dr Wisdom said. “With a changing global climate, the extremes of drought and flood are becoming less predictable.” Dr Wisdom said finding innovative solutions to these unpredictable extremes required collaboration to find robust and adaptable answers. “Resilience is not achieved overnight,” she said. “We require research funding into the future with a confirmed time frame.” She said all Hub activities were designed in consultation with farmers, with priority areas of climate risk identified through this process. Future drought proof projects were being aligned with grower groups in their regions, as well as helping regional communities with their own issues. Dr Wisdom said the Hub’s 2024 Climate-Smart Innovation challenge - which involved the WA College of Agriculture’s Cunderdin, Denmark and Harvey branches - was an important part of the mix of ongoing projects into drought resilience. She said the challenge was an opportunity for students to participate in climate change-focused research projects relevant to local farmers, providing important skills and insights. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development chief scientist Ben Biddulph said improving food production in a changing and drying climate was a rapidly developing area of innovation due to next gen technology. He said the big challenge facing Australia’s primary production industries was not drought alone, but helping regional communities deal with the predicted increased frequency of extreme climate events. “Drought is relatively easy to plan for and deal with. I’m not downplaying drought, but by and large in Australia, it is something we are used to,” Dr Biddulph said. “We can get better at dealing with drought, but this is not what is keeping me awake at night.” Dr Biddulph said more focus was needed on keeping regional communities “liveable”. He cited the increasing occurrence of events such as total crop failures, total livestock loss, and damage to regional infrastructure from extreme climate events, as problems facing regional communities. Dr Biddulph said renewable energy projects and their impact on regional areas needed careful consideration and were one part of helping communities become more resilient.