Elders has unveiled plans to develop a world-first automated wool handling business using robot vehicles, with hubs in Perth and Melbourne supported by a network of receival centres.

The agribusiness giant is investing $25 million in the new business it claims will “revolutionise” wool handling, which it plans to launch next July.

In a statement released Wednesday, Elders said the new business would complement its existing wool offering, providing a full end-to-end service improving efficiency and outcomes for clients.

The two hubs would offer “industry-leading innovations” and be the first in the world to use autonomous guided vehicles to shift wool bales.

The use of robot vehicles and supply chain optimisation would provide significant long-term operational and safety benefits for the company and its clients, Elders said.

Elders is also developing its own software to deliver a more efficient end-to-end selling process.

Elders managing director and chief executive Mark Allison said the new business would revolutionise wool handling.

“Elders is committed to providing exceptional customer service and contributing to the future success of our growers and the wool industry,” he said.

“We are demonstrating this commitment by continual investment in supply chain optimisation, including the logistics, sampling, sales and storage of wool through automated warehouse operations.”

Mr Allison said the landscape of the Australian wool industry had “changed dramatically” over the past three decades.

“It is critical to adapt and change for Australian fibre to remain some of the best in the world,” he said.

“To this end, in making the largest single supply chain investment in the Australian wool industry this century, we stand with our customers to deliver the best sustainable wool supply globally.”

Environmental sustainability will be a key focus, with Elders aiming to minimise greenhouse gas emissions from its hubs through the use of solar power, LED lighting and energy efficient equipment.

The Melbourne greenfield facility will be strategically placed off the Western Freeway at Ravenhall, creating a link from key regional growing areas to Australia’s largest concentration of buyers.

It will also provide easy access to the Port of Melbourne, which ships more than 75 per cent of wool produced on the east coast to global markets.

Elders’ existing selling centres in Yennora, Brooklyn and Spearwood will continue operating.

“This business is a result of Elders constantly looking at ways to improve outcomes for our clients, the environment, our shareholders and communities,” Mr Allison said.

“We want to ensure we deliver the best results for the next generation of wool growers across Australia.

“The long-term sustainability of the wool industry and improved outcomes for our clients is our key priority.”

Elders, which began wool handling and financing in the mid-1800s, handled about 350,000 wool bales last financial year.

A spokeswoman said Elders was consulting closely with industry, associations and buying partners, and had partnered with global companies to design and structure the new business.