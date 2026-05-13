A love of rural communities and a desire to help farms thrive has drawn a 25 year-old veterinarian from Kojonup back from her city studies to practise in the country. Dr Georgia Cavanagh is a vet at Mt Barker Veterinary Hospital — independently owned and operated by husband and wife Dr Theresa and Dr James Brown — where she works with creatures ranging from cats to cows. Raised on her family’s farm in Kojonup, Dr Cavanagh boarded in Albany before her family encouraged her to pursue her dream to study veterinary science at Murdoch University in Perth. After graduating, she moved to her fiance’s family farm at Frankland River. Dr Cavanagh said she loved working with the Mt Barker team and did not mind driving long distances to clients’ properties, where she relished the opportunity to meet people. “When you go out on a remote property, some people don’t get the chance to see people all day and they just love to have a chat,” she said. “Besides the veterinary work, listening and supporting the client adds so much value to the visit.” Dr Cavanagh said unlike city vets — who might attend to multiple animals in one day in a clinic — a rural vet’s work might take them to one property per day, where they stay all day and attend to livestock. She believes it is important to add value by looking around the farm and spotting potential challenges or ways a farmer could improve their animal health and the farm’s productivity. “I see being a vet as trying to offer the best and most valuable service to farmers — not just walk on property, do my job and walk off,” she said. “I think just coming from an agricultural background, I really enjoy helping farmers be profitable. Being able to investigate those things and help them have a better year is really satisfying to me.” Being a vet in a rural area presented plenty of challenges that metropolitan vets would not encounter, Dr Cavanagh said. “A lot of Perth clinics don’t offer after-hours services because they can refer patients to an emergency centre,” she said. “We don’t have those in the country, so we stay and look after the animals at night if they need help, even if it’s after doing a full day.” Dr Cavanagh said rural vets also had to be more resourceful during client visits. She recalled being presented with a cow that had a jaw abscess. “Cows aren’t like a pet, you can’t just hold them still like a dog while you perform the procedure,” she said. “It was just the farmer, his partner and me, and we had no extra hands around to hold down the cow so we had to be creative and think outside the box. “We ended up having to use a tractor and a set of ropes and had to gently secure it around the animal’s horns to the tractor so we could get it still enough to get to the abscess.” Dr Cavanagh said she particularly enjoyed pregnancy testing. Identifying why animals were failing to get pregnant could really help farmers improve productivity, she said. “This is a way we can add value to our farmer visits, because if a farmer is not having a good success rate, and there’s too many dry cattle, we can try to investigate why they are not getting pregnant,” she said. “Is it a bull problem? Is it a cow problem? Is it infection? If we can diagnose and fix it early enough, we can get them pregnant that season.” Dr Cavanagh said many producers had a lot of experience pulling calves, but sometimes a vet was required to deliver an epidural and reposition the calf. Performing caesarean sections was another interesting part of her work. “The genetics are really important, you can get a birth weight scoring from your bulls ahead of breeding and avoid getting into complications,” she said. “But sometimes you can just be unlucky and the calf’s just too big, or another challenging situation for a rural vet is if the calf has passed away and then they can swell, then they can get stuck as well and become toxic, and the cow needs a C-section to save it.” Dr Cavanagh is still at the early stages of her career, but said that in the future, she might like to delve into equine vet practice, an area that Mt Barker Veterinary Hospital’s owners have extensive speciality in. Until then, Dr Cavanagh said she “loves it all” and is “ just enjoying learning to do the best I can”. “I don’t think you’d ever get bored being a vet in a rural area,” she said. “There’s so much variety. It’s amazing.”