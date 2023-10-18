The winner of this year’s AgriFutures rural women’s award is urging “exceptional” ladies from across WA to throw their hats in the ring as the application deadline for the 2024 award draws near. Bunbury woman Michelle Moriarty scooped the 2023 award for her work helping others deal with grief and bereavement. Ms Moriarty founded Grief Connect, an organisation providing three streams of grief and bereavement support services. Grief Connect’s services include education and training to communities and workplaces, online specialised bereavement counselling, and the project that won Ms Moriarty the WA award: the widowed peer support groups. It is a project close to her heart after unexpectedly losing her partner Nathan in 2018, followed by her father, Neville, four years later. “The award has shined a spotlight on the need for grief and bereavement support services,” Ms Moriarty said. “The training and leadership development opportunities I have had has been incredible, and I have developed skills I have been able to apply to my daily life.” The award celebrates women and their leadership in rural communities, businesses and industries. It aims to motivate and inspire women by developing their skills and providing funding opportunities for the work they do in rural areas, with State and Territory winners receiving a $15,000 grant sponsored by Westpac. Ms Moriarty said the grant had been instrumental in the growth of her project. But AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said women taking part in the program could expect more than just funding opportunities. “By participating in this program, you will become part of a dynamic network of over 350 accomplished women who have been acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to rural industries and rural and regional Australia,” he said. “If you are passionate about creating impact, innovating, and making a difference in rural and regional Australia, we want to hear from you.” Ms Moriarty said the alumni’s help could not be understated. “The connections I have made are not just professional, they’ve also developed into friendships where we are supporting each other in our journeys forward,” she said. “The alumni have been a powerhouse of support for me with their time, expertise and wisdom.” Mr Harvey encouraged all women across Australia to apply. Applications for the 2024 award close on Wednesday, October 25. In addition to the award, AgriFutures runs the Rural Women’s Acceleration Grant program, providing seven women with a learning and development bursary of up to $7000 each year. The grant aims to provide professional and leadership development to women who do not feel ready to apply for the award.