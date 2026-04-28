If you’ve ever wanted to see how things work outside of your patch, conduct your own research project, and learn about tools to stay up to date with a changing climate and market conditions, the 2027 Nuffield Scholarship could be your ticket to become the next leader in Australian agriculture. For more than 75 years, Nuffield has given farmers the opportunity to undertake international travel and return home with insights that strengthen Australian primary production. Its scholarships allow recipients to undertake self-directed research on a topic relevant to Australian agriculture, travelling internationally to collaborate with farmers, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders before sharing their findings back home. About 20 scholarships are awarded each year in a range of agricultural industries. Some focus on specific sectors or priority areas, while others are open to applicants from across the food and fibre supply chain. Nuffield Australia chair and 2008 scholar Jane Bennett said the scholarship was widely recognised as the pinnacle of industry-based learning, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for primary producers. “From paddocks to boardrooms, Nuffield scholars are contributing ideas and leadership that strengthen resilience, sustainability and competitiveness across the sector,” she said. The 2025 Nuffield Australia Impact Report found almost 90 per cent of scholars enhanced their farming systems and boosted production as a direct result of their research. A long list of WA producers have been awarded Nuffield scholarships. Most recently, Uduc regenerative farmer Blythe Calnan and third-generation Southern Cross farmer Callum Wesley each received $35,000 to travel the world to explore agricultural topics of their choice after being announced as 2026 scholars. Runnymede Farm owner Ms Calnan investigated how stock handling could build resilience in people, animals, businesses, and landscapes. Mr Wesley studied opportunistic cropping and low-rainfall break crops, taking a deep dive into the merits of each approach. Applications close on May 8. For full details and application information, visit nuffield.com.au/how-to-apply.