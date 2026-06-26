Mental health care in regional areas remains hard to access despite the marked rise in psychological distress among Australian farmers over the past 10 years. WA farmers are at greater risk with many located hundreds of kilometres from the mental health resources available in major rural hubs. Professor Jacki Schirmer painted a stark picture of a sector under mounting pressure with nowhere near enough support to meet it at the NFF-Suicide Prevention Australia parliamentary breakfast on Tuesday. The University of Canberra’s Regional Wellbeing Survey, quoted by Ms Schirmer in her presentation, showed only 14.7 per cent of regional farmers reported good access to mental health services in 2025, compared with 36.6 per cent of Australians overall. Access to even basic health services, such as GPs, was also more than 20 per cent lower for farmers. The data also showed a 10 per cent increase in psychological distress among Australian farmers over the past decade, while the proportion of farmers reporting unhealthily low wellbeing, a key indicator of mental health risk, climbed nearly 10 per cent. Additionally, data showed a clear and consistent relationship between hazard exposure and wellbeing, and sustained cost increases and wellbeing. National Farmers Federation chief executive Mike Guerin said he had consistently heard from farmers and regional practitioners that a national approach was needed. The NFF asked the Federal Government to commit $50 million over five years. “Agriculture feeds this nation,” Mr Guerin said. “The people who do that work deserve a system that looks after them in return.” Wheatbelt Men’s Health executive officer Owen Catto said he had noticed the Wheatbelt, South West and Great Southern were the hardest areas to access mental health care due to a lack of resources. He said he noticed a spike in mental health cases when industry faced adversity, from natural hazards to rising input costs. “They spike every time,” he said. NFF vice-president and Pingelly broadacre cropping farmer John Hassell experienced his own battle with mental health. “It’s just very, very challenging to get access in the bush,” Mr Hassell said. Mr Hassell said while he had the ability to go to Perth to receive mental health care, many remote farmers were not so lucky. “Sometimes you don’t even know that you’re not going well, that’s the real challenge,” he said. “It’s not good if you’re not getting help straightaway.”