WA farmers say family farming could become a way of the past, giving way to corporate, institutional or foreign ownership, if there is not a marked change in the tax system. Farming body representatives have urged the Federal Government to keep farmers front of mind when conducting their tax bill inquiries this week but were still waiting to have their say. The Senate Economics Legislation Committee was holding inquiries into the two tax bills including Treasury Laws Amendment (Tax Reform No. 1) Bill 2026 and the Income Tax Rates Amendment (Tax Reform No. 1) Bill 2026 with the final report due on Monday, June 22. The committee had already heard from the broader business sector, tech start-ups, and mining and exploration. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said for most WA grain and livestock businesses, the biggest tax issue was succession, land value, business structure and whether the tax system recognised the reality of modern family farming. He said the farmers most affected were those dealing with succession and those whose land values had moved well beyond the thresholds that once made sense. “This is especially true for broadacre businesses where the farm may be asset-rich but cash-flow poor,” he said. “A modern Wheatbelt farm can easily be worth $10 million to $20 million on paper while still generating relatively modest returns.” Mr Whittington said the tax system had not evolved because genuine tax reform had become politically too hard, in agriculture and in other sectors. “Governments know the system is clunky, but the politics is paralysed by a Senate where serious reform is almost impossible and by an increasing share of the community dependent on government spending,” he said. Mr Whittington said the main change needed was indexation and modernisation of the relevant land value thresholds and concessions, so they reflect today’s farm values, not the values of a previous generation. Treasury, the ATO, farm accountants, tax lawyers, farm groups and the Federal Government all need to be involved, he said. “If the tax system makes succession too hard, we should not be surprised when family farms are gradually replaced by corporate, institutional or foreign ownership,” he said. “Every barrier placed in front of farm succession accelerates the corporatisation of Australian agriculture.” National Farmers’ Federation chief executive Mike Guerin said it was critical that proposed changes to capital gains tax did not undermine the viability, productivity and investment capacity of farm businesses. “Australian agriculture depends on long-term planning and investment. Any changes to CGT must support the ability of farm businesses to grow, adapt and pass on to the next generation,” he said. Mr Guerin said policy settings needed to recognise the staged, long-term transitions of farm ownership and how farm businesses actually operated in practice. “The committee has rightly heard from the broader business sector, tech start-ups and mining and exploration. But the missing voice is the sector producing the food and fibre every Australian relies on,” he said. Mr Guerin said any reform that failed to recognise how farming businesses operated risked doing lasting damage to Australia’s family farming model.