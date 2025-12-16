Farmers fear they could be caught in the crossfire after Western Australia was tapped to lead a national overhaul of gun laws following the Bondi terrorist attack. Responding to the attack, National Cabinet this week agreed to “stand up” a national firearms register first promised after the deadly Osmington family massacre in WA in 2020, and again after police officers were fatally ambushed in a siege at Wieambilla in Queensland in 2022. Flagged as the most dramatic overhaul of Australia’s gun laws since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, the changes would also include tighter licensing rules, a cap on firearm numbers and restrictions on the types of guns civilians can own. WA Premier Roger Cook — who will lead the national reforms alongside NSW Premier Chris Minns — said while there was no clear timeframe, there was a “sense of urgency” to make the changes. “It was due to be completely implemented by 2028, obviously there’s work in the lead up to that,” he said. “The Prime Minister made it very clear he’d like to see that process sped up. . . putting resources in to make sure that happens.” Under the proposed reforms, governments would work to rejig the National Firearms Agreement and consider limits on the number of guns an individual can own, end open-ended licences, restrict firearm types and modifications, expand intelligence checks on licence holders and require Australian citizenship as a condition of holding a gun licence. The Premier also denied a renewed focus on the need for tighter gun controls, in the wake of Sunday’s terrorist attack, was a band aid solution to address rising levels of anti-Semitism in Australia. “Gun law reform is an important part of making sure we keep our community safe,” the Premier said. “We cannot always guarantee that we have awareness or that we have in control people with ill intent or violent intentions, but we can make sure that, as a community, we can do what we can to ensure that we keep guns and weapons of that nature away from those sort of people.” Mr Cook conceded anti-Semitism was hard to combat, but said Federal and State governments were taking action. Intelligence sharing was listed as a priority in the national reforms, after it was revealed ASIO had flagged Bondi killer Naveed Akram six years ago over his links to a pro-Islamic State network. But it’s unclear whether ASIO’s information was passed on to NSW Police, who revealed on Tuesday that his father Sajid Akram’s gun licence — used to legally obtain the weapons used in the weekend massacre — had lapsed. Mr Whitby said WA had the “toughest” gun laws in the country as a starting point for national reform. He also defended the controversial rollout of its firearms crackdown this year. The WA Government’s new Firearms Act, which became effective in March, significantly tightens gun laws with new licence types and caps on the numbers of firearms licensed shooters can own, mandatory health and safety checks, stricter storage requirements and bans on certain rapid-fire guns. A voluntary gun buyback scheme is under way until January 14, 2026, and an online portal has been set up for firearms owners to manage their licences, registrations and property permissions under the new laws. In a statement, Sporting Shooters’ Association of Australia condemned the Bondi attack and said its “first thoughts are with the victims of the Bondi Terror attack” and vowed to work with government to ensure any changes were “fair and reasonable”. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Digby Stretch said farmers would be watching the reform process closely. “We have been through this once, and now we are looking at facing a second overhaul,” he said. “Once a government is in place they are there to govern for all of the people. . . and any reform needs to be mindful of this, and that they don’t cause unintended consequences. “We already have really strong gun laws in Australia.” “Part of governing for all the people means that if you are dealing with a subject that is not within your normal experience, it is behoven upon you to reach out to people that to have that experience and being them into the legislative process.” Nationals leader Shane Love called the focus on gun reform a “diversion” and the rise of anti-Semitism a national shame. Emergency Services Minister and former police minister Paul Papalia, who spear-headed WA’s new Firearms Act through Parliament, claimed the State’s controversial firearms laws were now vindicated. “We should feel vindicated in WA about not just the gun laws, but also the response that we made immediately post the disgraceful behaviour at the Opera House, and ever since,” he said. “We have not tolerated anywhere near the appalling behaviour that has happened on the East Coast.” Opposition leader Basil Zempilas said more vigilance was needed to combat anti-Semitism, and questioned whether a gun crackdown was the right answer. “The answer for anti-Semitism is to stamp it out,” he said. “Do we want tighter gun controls? Of course we do. Do we support tighter gun controls? Yes, we do. “It was the rollout (in WA) and the way that it was implemented and the lack of scrutiny. . . that was the basis of our objections.”