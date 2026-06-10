Australian farmers are calling for the Federal Government to protect the future of farming by investing funds into electric farm machinery. As the agriculture industry continues to experience high fuel prices and supply insecurity in the wake of the US-Iran War, many have turned to alternative energy. Farmers for Climate Action launched a report on June 9 which detailed how the industry could achieve energy sovereignty and lessen the impacts of world events by making the shift to electric farm equipment. Chief executive Verity Morgan-Schmidt said the fuel supply disruption had highlighted just how vulnerable the sector was. “The time has come for us to look at all sensible options to accelerate our shift towards energy sovereignty,” she said. “Why would we rely on imported diesel we can’t control when, with sensible shifts, we can help build the systems to get us to electric machines running on cheap, clean energy powered by the Aussie sun?” The road map — Energy Sovereignty For Regional Australia: Protecting Farmers, Powering the Future — found the electrification of farm equipment using clean energy generated on farm was one of the biggest opportunities for farmers to reduce costs this generation. Ms Morgan-Schmidt said sensible tax policy reform, including capping the Fuel Tax Credit Scheme at $50 million per claimant, would drive electrification technology through the savings gained. “Putting a sensible cap of $50m on the FTCS, while protecting farmers, is just a no-brainer when it comes to accelerating the shift to electrification for heavy machinery,” she said. “In a cost-of-living squeeze, why should we continue to encourage the biggest companies to enjoy unlimited taxpayer-subsidised diesel? There is a real opportunity for these biggest users to shift their focus to an electrified fleet; accelerating technology and bringing down emissions.” Corrigin farmer Simon Wallwork said generating clean energy on-farm and moving toward electric machinery was a major opportunity to cut costs. “By embracing these new tools, we can capture the benefits of the energy shift while making our farms much more resilient and productive,” he said. Mr Wallwork and his wife Cindy Stevens own a 3700ha mixed enterprise which consists of barley, wheat, canola, lupins, cattle and sheep. Mr Wallwork said they had already invested in an EV passenger vehicle and solar panels and continued to search for further opportunities to use clean energy to decrease imported fuel dependence and work towards carbon neutrality. Report author Ray Wills said energy sovereignty was the opportunity. “The job of policy now was to turn that opportunity into practical change – reducing exposure, lowering risk, and giving regional Australians more durable control over the energy systems their businesses and communities depend on,” Professor Wills said.