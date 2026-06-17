Farmers are wrapping up their preparations ahead of the mandatory electronic identification requirements that will come into full force in WA in two weeks. Many farmers have taken the ‘it is what it is’ approach but the State Opposition was continuing to advocate for farmers who have been financially burdened by the biosecurity measure. The Federal Government rolled out a mandatory national eID system to improve traceability and disease management in September 2022 in a staged process. The final stage will be completed from July 1, when saleyards and abattoirs across the country are required to scan all sheep and goats with eIDs. The total number of sheep eIDs in WA uploaded to the National Livestock Identification System database between January 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, was 9,212,727. WA shadow minister for agriculture Lachlan Hunter said the Opposition supported strong biosecurity and livestock traceability, but producers should not be left carrying the full cost of implementing a government-mandated system. Wagin sheep farmer Sam West said he invested in blue eID tags in 2023 after he became aware of the scheme to avoid retagging in the future. “We didn’t really want to because we’re not utilising the RFIDs ourselves but it’s just one of those things you have to do, I suppose,” he said. Mr West acknowledged the value of the data, having used it when he ran a sheep stud in 2004. However, he said it wasn’t beneficial for his current operations. “The technology is easy and simple . . . I think that most of the kickback is people not wanting to have to pay the extra costs over a regular tag,” he said. After the release of the mandate, the State Government introduced the tag incentive payment scheme, a 60¢ discount on pink, yellow and orange tags. The scheme was scheduled to end on December 31, 2026. On Tuesday, the Opposition called on the State Government to extend financial support for sheep and goat producers beyond 2026. “Labor has acknowledged there are concerns, but it has failed to provide any guarantee of support beyond December,” Mr Hunter said. “Producers need certainty, not another review. Many sheep and goat producers are being forced to re-tag older animals, invest in new equipment and change on-farm systems at considerable expense.” A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokesperson said DPIRD was continuing to support WA sheep and goat producers as the supply chain full implementation date drew near. They said a review would be conducted “later in the year” to determine uptake and next steps. “Department officers have also been supporting the eID transition, providing resources and on-ground training throughout the supply chain, which will continue over the coming months.” Face-to-face information sessions on eIDs are available at regional Community Resource Centres and grower groups from June 17 to July 30.