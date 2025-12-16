WA grain growers have written to the directors of CBH Group, expressing alarm over rising freight costs, road safety risks, and the “detrimental” long-term effect of the closure of the Tier 3 lines. The letter, sent by retired Newdegate farmer Bob Iffla on behalf of the Grain Bulk Handlers Association, said the group had been left with “no option” but to write to the co-operative’s directors regarding “freight issues” in areas with closed Tier 3 lines. It cited a serious accident involving a CBH-contracted grain truck on November 28 on the Quairading–York Road. The truck, carting barley east from York to Mawson, struck a vehicle, leaving the occupant with life-threatening injuries. “Double and triple handling of grain, as grain is trucked repeatedly between bins often further away from port, not only increases costs, but also increases road trauma,” the letter said. “The practice is inefficient, detrimental to rural communities, all road users and the grain export industry and economy.” It also criticised CBH, claiming the farmer-owned co-operative had ignored farmer calls for the reopening of Tier 3 rail lines and saying senior management had told farmers at a meeting in Northam in 2021 that they did not support re-opening the lines. In 2020, a total 240 growers and CBH shareholders gathered at a meeting in Kulin unanimously voted in favour of reopening Tier 3 rail lines — a move the Grain Bulk Handlers Association said CBH had told farmers was “not a priority”. The letter asked CBH directors to consider the “real cost” of closing the lines, to growers, local governments, Main Roads, the environment and to safety on regional roads. A total 500km of Tier 3 lines were closed in 2014, after the State Government deemed they were not commercially viable. “Freight costs are escalating, most of the highest freight rates are in the Tier 3 area,” the letter said. Freight from York is $18.27 per tonne compared to $25.43 from Mawson, meaning some growers face an additional $14.32 per tonne in costs due to the current trucking strategy, the letter claimed. The letter argued that CBH’s cooperative charter — which includes social responsibility, sustainability, and community development — is being compromised, and they urge the board to reconsider its rail policy. It also flagged concerns about the inequity of the “billions of dollars” invested into CBH bins located on rail lines, with rail siding projects being carried out at 11 upcountry sites, which would not benefit farmers with no access to rail. Mr Iffla called on CBH to commit to reopening priority Tier 3 rail lines, warning that without action, the cooperative and its grower shareholders are facing unnecessary financial and safety risks. “Growers are being forced to cart longer distances, further impacting on cost and road damage, with many Tier 3 rail sites closed. The larger Tier 3 bins which are open have very high freight rates,” he wrote. “We urge you to acknowledge the serious issues that are being faced in the Tier 3 area and demand that the CBH board listens to your grower shareholders and change this dangerous and costly strategy.” He said CBH had not yet responded to the letter, which was sent to its directors on December 15. The Grain Bulk Handlers Association was formed in early 2024, primarily to advocate for the reinstatement of harvest rebates and better governance from CBH Group, last year calling for the reinstatement of rebate payments to its farmer-members. Just 21 people turned out to the group’s inaugural meeting in February 2024, which was chaired by Mr Iffla, Bill Cowan, and James Ferguson. CBH was contacted for comment.