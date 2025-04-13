Farmers stage protest outside Prime Minister’s Perth hotel

Farmers have protested outside Anthony Albanese’s hotel in downtown Perth, just hours before Labor officially kicked off its re-election campaign in the Western Australian capital. About a dozen protesters from the Keep The Sheep movement picketed outside the Prime Minister’s hotel on Sunday, while cars blaring sheep noises and others with advertisements for Liberal candidate for Swan, Mic Fels, drove past. Even upstairs in the hotel rooms, the sound of sheep blaring from the loudspeakers on the trucks could still be heard. Mr Fels attended shortly before 9.30am, telling media and protesters “this is a destruction of a really important industry”. “I mean, Australia came up on sheets’ backs, and especially Western Australia came up on the sheep’s back,” he said. “The shutdown in industry for preference votes from animal parties is walking over legitimate Australian businesses, and if they’re going to do that to farmers, they can do that to anybody. “That’s why we need to get Labor the flock out of Western Australia.” The protesters are arguing against Mr Albanese’s pledge to ban live sheep exports by May 2028. One protester accused the Prime Minister of being “ruthless” and “incompetent”. “It’s going to withstand an incompetent, ruthless Prime Minister, the worst one in Australian history,” he said. “This has been a successful campaign because it’s about our communities. “We’ve got the shearing industry, the trucking industry, the stub Merino breeders, the live exporters all come together, because this is about communities, and we’re going to lose 30 odd communities in the south west of Western Australia over this alone. “It’s a $2 billion flow on industry from the wool and the sheep industries that’s been absolutely wiped out by this Prime Minister. “It’s a disgrace, and he needs to go.” A large contingent of AFP officers were present during the protest, and at one point appeared to attempt to move the protesters on before a brief negotiation. Health Minister Mark Butler was also heckled by the protesters as he left the hotel. Vehicles carrying banners urging voters to put Labor last, including what appeared to be flat-bed trucks carrying hay, briefly closed down the street as they drove past.