A newly-launched petition calling on the Federal Government to guarantee fuel deliveries to the regions says rural Australia has been left to run dry due to bureaucratic inaction, while the Transport Workers Union held a crisis meeting in Sydney on Wednesday as concerns over fuel and fertiliser supplies, and prices, remain ongoing. Conflict in the Middle East has caused numerous disruptions throughout the agricultural sector, with peak farming bodies warning the nation could be facing a food supply crisis. On Tuesday, Keep the Sheep launched a new campaign, Fuel the Bush, to push the Federal Government to guarantee fuel security for regional communities. The petition — which at time of writing had 618 of its 10,000 signature goal — calls on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to prioritise the industry’s fuel supply, fast-track refining and source fertiliser from additional markets. The Federal Government formed a fertiliser supply working group last week to tackle shortages and soaring costs, and WA Premier Roger Cook also declared a fuel state of emergency under the Fuel, Energy and Power Resources Act 1972 last week in an attempt to regulate and direct fuel supplies, and compel the fuel industry to provide distribution information. Australia’s heavy reliance on imported fertiliser and low onshore production capability has become increasingly highlighted since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the working group would begin amending legislation to underwrite the the purchase of fuel and fertiliser by private industry and work co-operatively with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to monitor and co-ordinate fertiliser supply. It would also defer the full cost recovery for export regulatory services for one year until July 1, 2027 — it was initially set to begin on July 1 this year. At a State level, the Cook Government announced on Tuesday it would permit larger road trains to travel closer to Perth along Great Northern Highway for a three-month trial in a bid to reduce overall truck movements, and therefore use less fuel. Under the changes, 53.5m triple-trailer road trains will be permitted to travel along Great Northern Highway between Wubin and Muchea with strict safety conditions for the vehicles, and drivers required to have a minimum of three years experience driving vehicles of this length. Triple-trailer road trains are currently not permitted to travel further south than Wubin when travelling into Perth, before needing to be broken down into smaller double-trailer road trains. These changes will help improve productivity and reduce truck movements along this key route connecting Perth to the Wheatbelt, Murchison, Goldfields, Pilbara, and Kimberley regions. They follow a recent decision by the State Government to permit 27.5m and 36.5m road trains to transport up to an additional 10 tonnes per load if they are carrying petrol, diesel, and/or fertiliser to certain priority regions. Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said regional airline fares would also be capped to ensure costs were not passed on to residents. “We’ve also listened to freight industry leaders and acted quickly to roll out common sense changes that will deliver fast results to improve productivity and fuel efficiency across our State’s supply chain,” she said. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and work with our transport industry to explore more ways to help streamline their operations and reduce fuel use.” Fuel concerns were also behind the TWU’s crisis meeting, which was held in Sydney on Wednesday and called for transport clients — retailers, manufacturers and mining companies — to conduct weekly fuel reviews pinned to prices as published by the Australian Institute of Petroleum, and for these costs to be paid by clients and passed down through the whole supply chain. TWU secretary Michael Kaine said owner-drivers, small business owners and gig workers were weeks from going out of business. “Drivers who’ve been in this industry for decades have never seen it this hard,” he said. “It is critical that we see fuel costs paid for by the top of the supply chain — the retailers, manufacturers and mining giants that are already increasing costs for customers, while truck drivers and businesses are struggling to hold on.”