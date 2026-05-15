The Federal Court has ruled against the northern cattle industry’s appeal for additional compensation following the 2011 live export ban, in a move a WA pastoralist says is a blow for farmers and the country as a whole. In 2020, the Federal Court ruled in favour of the 2011 Live Cattle Export Brett Cattle Company Class Action, finding that the then-Minister for Agriculture, Joe Ludwig, acted unlawfully in suspending live cattle exports to Indonesia. But securing compensation has been ongoing. The claimants had been seeking $510 million, plus costs and interests, from the Commonwealth in response to a $215m offer by the Federal Labor Government in 2022. The Federal Court last year ruled the ban had no long-term impact on export numbers beyond 2011. It was this ruling, and the subsequent compensation, that the claimants sought to appeal. Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Romy Carey said on Friday that the organisation was still awaiting the court’s full reasoning, but the judgement was not the outcome affected businesses, families, and communities had hoped for. “Today’s decision is deeply disappointing, particularly for the families and businesses who have carried the financial, emotional and personal cost of the 2011 live export shutdown for more than a decade,” she said. Industry would now take time to carefully consider the decision and its implications, she said. Michael Thompson, Mundabullangana Station, was the first WA operator to join the original class action against the 2011 ban, putting forward $50,000 towards the cause. He said the May 15 judgement against the extent of the damages was a “sad result for farmers, pastoralists, and the country in general.” He believed industry had never fully recovered from the ban, and Indonesia found alternative options to shore up their food security. While the judgement was a blow, he said it was important to remember the 2020 ruling was a major win. “It has shown that you can take the Government to court — which is unheard of — and you can win,” he said. “The big win for people in Australia was accountability. “I think that was the big win, and all farmers should hold their head up and say it wasn’t wasted.” He did not know what the compensation would be, or how it would be allocated across the 200 to 300 people involved. Mrs Carey said the Commonwealth now needed to act as a model litigant and bring the matter to a close. “The Commonwealth should not treat today’s outcome as a licence to walk away from the people harmed by an unlawful government decision,” she said. “A model litigant does not simply fight because it can. It acts fairly, resolves matters where it should, and recognises when people have waited long enough. “The Commonwealth has had repeated opportunities to resolve this matter. It should now return to the table in good faith and work to bring finality to affected families and businesses.” Mrs Carey said live cattle trade remained one of northern Australia’s most important industries and a critical part of Australia’s relationship with South-East Asia. “The live cattle trade is a legitimate, highly regulated and strategically important industry,” Mrs Carey said. “It supports regional jobs, underpins northern development and contributes to food security across our region. “The lesson from this case remains clear: decisions that affect regional industries must be lawful, evidence-based and proportionate.”