Australian farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after the Federal Government’s decision to expand access to a key capital gains concession. However, concerns remained that family farming could become a way of the past, giving way to corporate, institutional or foreign ownership, if there was not further change in the tax system. National Farmers’ Federation president Hamish McIntyre said there was more work to do to ensure the full suite of reforms met the needs of farmers. Echoing this sentiment, WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said unless the thresholds were indexed to inflation, today’s victory risked becoming tomorrow’s problem. “Inflation will quietly do over the next 20 years what this proposal attempted to do overnight,” he said. Anthony Albanese confirmed on June 18 the turnover threshold for the small business 50 per cent active asset capital gains tax concession would increase from $2 million to $10m, bringing the measure within reach of 99 per cent of farm businesses. By lifting the threshold, 8700 additional farm businesses have been brought into the system. Mr McIntyre said the change would deliver real, tangible benefits for farming families. “It provides greater confidence when making long-term decisions about their business and their future,” he said. “Farming is capital-intensive and often spans generations. “These changes recognise that reality and ensure more farming families can access the support they need when transitioning assets, investing in productivity, or planning for succession.” The change was part of a suite of backdowns to Labor’s tax reforms the Prime Minister and Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled just four weeks after the Budget was released. The updated legislation is now before the Upper House, to be reviewed next week. Mr Whittington said the backdown hopefully signalled that the treasurer and Treasury now recognised that succession planning and tax avoidance were not the same thing. “Or perhaps they were dragged kicking and screaming to an embarrassing policy reversal by farmers, small business groups and a growing public backlash,” he said. Mr Whittington said the backdown didn’t happen by accident, but because the NFF, State farm organisations and small business groups mounted a sustained campaign against the proposal. “This is one of the most significant tax wins for agriculture in recent years,” he said. Mr Whittington said the tax backdown was a massive relief but it still left a long-term problem for bigger family farms. “Tax thresholds that are not indexed eventually become meaningless,” he said. “We’ve seen this movie before. “The $6m net asset test for the small business CGT concessions was introduced in 2007 and has never been indexed. “Since then, farmland values across Western Australia have risen dramatically, pushing more family farms outside the system despite no real change in their financial position. “If governments want family farms and small businesses to retain access to these concessions, the thresholds must move with inflation.”