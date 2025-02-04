Farmers have accused Federal Labor of secrecy over its live sheep export phase-out, with those affected by the ban saying they had not heard of a series of WA “co-design workshops” until the day of the first event. The Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry held the first of 14 workshops in WA this week, with its 11 regional sessions bookmarked by two Perth sessions on February 3 and 21. Another Perth session will be held on February 17. Regional workshops will be held at Esperance, Lake Grace, Narrogin, Darkan, Kojonup, Cranbrook, Albany, Moora, Merredin, York, and Boyanup. A link to register via Humantix said the workshops were targeted at sheep producers with the aim of directing them to “government programs that could help” with the transition process, as well as “understanding the transition needs” of those affected. “We want to hear the stories, views, ideas and advice of the people impacted, to design a solution that is strongly connected to the real needs and priorities of businesses, communities and people,” the website said. However, farmers Countryman spoke to said they had not heard about the workshops until a link was circulated on social media platform X on February 2. Keep the Sheep working group member Steve Bolt, who farms at Corrigin, was among those who had not heard of the workshops until the day before they began. He won’t be attending any of the sessions, pointing to the fact the Federal Government had set a phase out date of May 1, 2028 instead of the 10-plus year time line requested by the industry. “Like all consultation that’s taken place through this (live export phase-out) process, there has been a lack of detail and timeliness of information put out to growers,” Mr Bolt said. “I won’t be taking part, because at no point in this process has government listened to us.” Darkan sheep farmer Karen Harrington said she only heard about the workshop via social media on February 2, with her local session in her town being held on February 6. “Our local workshop is being held this week, and I can’t find it advertised anywhere . . . nor have any farmers I know even heard about it,” she said. “They already have a huge amount of information from previous live export submissions . . . this information was clearly disregarded. It is so disappointing.” Liberal MLC Steve Martin, a farmer from Wickepin, said news farmers were not aware of the workshops “sadly, would not come as a surprise”. “It appears the people in Canberra learnt no lesson about how to connect with WA farmers when they held the original workshops . . . I don’t hold much faith this is any different,” he said. “It was a shambles last time, and it appears to be a shambles again this time.” The Federal Government has placed regular ads in WA print media promoting its live export phase-out date, and the $139m set aside to implement and manage the live export ban, including in Countryman and The West Australian, with information on its website. The package includes $45.5m in funding allocated to help sheep producers and supply chain businesses transition to the ban. WA and national farm organisations have been split over whether to engage with the Federal Government’s sheep shipping co-design process, with just two of seven groups Countryman spoke to last week determined to take part. The Federal Government has been contacted for comment. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis declined to comment. To view the workshop dates and locations, visit ticketing.humanitix.com/tours/co-design-workshops WORKSHOP DATES Perth: February 3 Esperance: February 4 Lake Grace: February 5 Narrogin: February 6 Darkan: February 6 Kojonup: February 6 Cranbrook: February 7 Albany: February 7 Perth: February 17 Moora: February 18 Merredin: February 19 York: February 19 Boyanup: February 20 Fremantle: February 21