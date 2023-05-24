Pastoralists and graziers in WA’s north are being urged to complete a short survey to help Federal authorities limit the likelihood and impact of an emergency animal disease outbreak such as foot-and-mouth or lumpy skin.

The Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer — Northern Australia has launched the survey in a bid to better understand ways in which the region is “uniquely vulnerable” to EADs.

A spokesman for the Federal Department of Agriculture said while there was a strong biosecurity system in place across Australia’s north, the “threat environment” was changing.

“Building on previous work, we will use our findings to determine strategies and design activities to build northern Australia’s resilience to EADs, to reduce the likelihood of an EAD outbreak and limit the impact if an outbreak were to occur,” the spokesman said.

“We want to bring together our collective understanding of the risk of an EAD being introduced to northern Australia, and our capacity to prevent, detect, respond and recover from an EAD incursion.

“The scope of our work includes all animals that may be susceptible to EADs including cattle, buffalo, domestic pets, wildlife and aquatic animals.”

As well as the survey, farmers can attend a series of focus group meetings set to be held in Broome, Darwin and Cairns, or arrange a one-on-one interview.

The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association has urged its members to engage in the consultation.

Local government workers, Indigenous organisations, industry stakeholders and the wider community are also being asked to provide feedback.

The survey can completed online until Friday, June 2.