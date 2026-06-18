The Federal Government plans to continue supporting fertiliser imports for as long as necessary despite the signing of a peace deal, as the Middle East conflict shines a glaring light on Australia’s reliance on imports. After the outbreak of conflict between the US and Israel, and Iran, the Australian Government announced its plan to underwrite the import of millions of tonnes of fertiliser. The move followed an outpouring of concern farmers would lack the necessary input amount to plant this year’s winter crop. Through Export Finance Australia, the Federal Government partnered with suppliers CSBP, Incitec Pivot, and Summit to ensure urea orders were bound for Australian shores. Countryman understands the Government chose the three fertiliser suppliers based on a national interest test for their ability to deliver volumes of input while meeting risk, policy, and eligibility requirements. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Government had taken pains to ensure farmers were able to access the inputs they needed despite the geopolitical conflict affecting supply and sending prices soaring. She said the Federal Government would continue to monitor fertiliser supply, but would not confirm if the agreement through EFA had an expiry date. “We’ll continue to monitor that very, very closely and continue to work with industry,” Ms Collins said. “We have done this, obviously, working with industry and at industry’s request to make sure that we have the area in Australia that our farmers need.” The outbreak of conflict resulted in urea prices soaring from $800 per tonne to about $1450/t. Some fertiliser suppliers, such as CSBP, are now selling urea at about $1200/t. Since February, about 1.4 million tonnes of urea has been imported and cleared through biosecurity systems from the government partnership. About 340,000 tonnes of agricultural-grade urea has also been secured. “Our prime and main concern and objective has always been to do everything we can to shield Australians as much as possible, and you’ve seen that in the work we’ve done, in terms of our farmers, to get the urea into Australia,” Ms Collins said. “So we’ll keep working with industry for as long as we need to, knowing that recovery will take some time.” Ms Collins confirmed Export Finance Australia had been working with other fertiliser companies than CSBP, Incitec Pivot, and Summit, but would not put an end date on the partnership. “The news of an agreement is very good news in terms of the conflict, but certainly we do know that recovery will take some time and, obviously, we’re all hoping that the Strait of Hormuz opens, reopens, as quickly as possible, but we do know that the impact will continue . . . for some time,” she said.