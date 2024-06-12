Emotions ran high as stakeholders provided evidence to a parliament inquiry into Federal Labor’s live sheep export ban, with heated exchanges between committee members and peak body representatives. The snap inquiry held its first hearing in Canberra on Wednesday. A second will be held in Northam on Friday before the committee reports back next week. The hearing kicked off which questioning to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, which involved committee member Aaron Violi grilling the Department on its phase-out timeframe. Mr Violi said the Independent Panel Report: Phase Out of Live Sheep Exports by Sea recommended the phase out be announced at the end of 2023, and for Government to provide support measure in early 2024. “Given we’re in June of 2024, is the phase out not already running seven months behind schedule?” DAFF’s Andrew McDonald said the Government’s decision was a result of from the Cabinet and budget process deliberations. During the hearing, industry bodies were each given half an hour to give evidence to the Parliament’s Agriculture Committee. Australian Veterinary Association head of policy Melanie Latter told MPs of the group’s strong support for slaughtering animals as close to production as possible to prevent the stress of travel and handling. However, she said it represented a “broad church” of veterinarians who both support and oppose the live export ban, and that the AVA would remain neutral on the phase-out. RSPCA CEO Richard Mussel said opened his statement by saying there were serious concerns for sheep welfare around issues with inanition, ammonia exposure, heat stress and stocking density. Former live export vet Lynn Simpson also gave evidence, and said both the Bab al-Mandab Straight and the Straight of Hormuz had “more dread sheep lay on (its) sea floors then anywhere else I can imagine.” Committee deputy chair Rick Wilson asked Ms Simpson, who conceded she had not been on a live export ship since 2011, if she thought animal welfare standards had improved over the past 14 years. Ms Simpson said she did not believe so, and argued while mortality rates had dropped, morbidity rates had not. Mr Mussel added to that and said mortality rates were not a “scientific valid” method of measuring welfare. In his opening statement, National Farmers Federation deputy chief executive Charles Thomas slammed the Government for treating WA sheep farmers with “absolute contempt”. “We had to fight each step of the way for affected producers to have a fair hearing with the independent panel,” he said. MPs referenced the growth in WA’s boxed meat market and the decline of the live sheep trade over the past decade. Mr Thomas rebuked the statement that the industry was decline and referred to the 30 per cent year-on-year increase in live sheep export volumes since 2022 recorded by LiveCorp. Tensions only further heightened as the day went on and the committee heard from Cattle Australia and the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association, who both feared live cattle exports would be next on the chopping block. “This is a policy that will walk into the kitchens and the bedrooms of the people it effects. Into the classrooms, the offices, and the places that they live,” NTCA CEO Will Evans said. “This will cause them harm.” Sheep Producers Australia CEO Bonnie Skinner said the live export trade was “necessary” and “critical” in maintaining competition and price stability in the sheep industry. The hearing hit boiling point when Committee chair Meryl Swanson asked Ms Skinner what she had done to help members adjust to a change that may lead to a “potentially better future.” “What have you done as an organisation to help prepare your membership for a change that is coming, and how are you alerting them to the assistance that is available?” Both Mr Wilson and Wool Producers CEO Jo Hall chimed in and called the questioning “unfair.” “It’s not our job to sell really bad policy and inadequate funding transition packages,” Ms Hall said. “You are shutting down a trade that provides competition, it’s a market that has obviously had heavy regulation (from) both industry and government to meet animal welfare requirements,” she said. “They have met and exceeded targets, (but) it is still being shut down. That is what we don’t understand.”