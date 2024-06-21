The former leader of Australia’s peak agriculture industry body has been appointed vice-president of the World Farmers’ Organisation. Fiona Simson, who stood down as president of the National Farmers’ Federation last October after seven years, was elected to the new role at the WFO general assembly in Rome on Thursday. Speaking after the announcement, Ms Simson said farmers were “part of the solution” to the “big issues” facing the world — including climate change, food security and sustainability. “Farmers are at the forefront,” she said. “There are many competing voices on these issues, but it’s critical farmers present a united front and show global policy makers we can be part of the solution.” Arnold Puech d’Alissac, a farmer from the Normandy region of northern France, was re-elected WFO president. Ms Simson hails from a farming family at Liverpool Plains in the North West Slopes region of New South Wales. She was the NFF’s first female president, has served on the WFO’s women and youth committees and is currently the organisation’s Oceania representative. The NFF nominated her for the new role. NFF president David Jochinke, who is in Rome for the event, called Ms Simson’s appointment an “historic win for farmers”. “This elevates the NFF’s voice at the table, ensuring Australian farmers will be heard in international conversations on global agricultural policy and how food and fibre are produced in Australia,” Mr Jochinke said. “Issues such as climate change, deforestation, animal welfare and agvet chemicals are influencing the policy agendas across the globe. “These are all issues of critical concern to Australian farmers and we have to make sure global policymakers and markets understand them in the Australian context.” Mr Jochinke said the WFO’s growing influence with powerful bodies — including the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Trade Organization and the United Nations — heightened the need for Australian representation. “It’s why we are here at the WFO, and to have representation at a high level through Fiona, it gives Australian farmers a powerful platform to influence global ag policy,” he added. “It’s believed Ms Simson is the first Australian representative to be elected at this level.” The WFO comprises agricultural bodies from across the world with membership organised into six regional constituencies: Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America and North America. The NFF is using its position to champion the Australian Agricultural Sustainability Framework, an NFF-led initiative supported by the Federal Government. The framework is intended to reassure international trading partners Australia’s agricultural production aligns with international climate and sustainability priorities.