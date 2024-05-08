WA livestock producers are invited to recovery chats aimed at helping farmers get back on their feet following a particularly dry season. Western Beef will be running the events, with support from the Soil Wise Project and funding from the National Land Care Program. Western Beef Association executive officer Jeisane Accioly said the sessions were aimed at giving practical advice for livestock producers on how best to recover following the recent dry spell. Last year was a dry year for the South West Land Division, which experienced an annual rainfall of 312.9mm, making 2023 the seventh-driest year on record, and the driest since 2019. WA livestock producers are also grappling with a significant shortage of feed in the State, with a dry season taskforce implemented to help address growing concerns. The recovery chats and information sessions will provide agronomic and livestock health and production tips, information on mental and financial support, as well as an opportunity for farmers and advisers to catch up over food and drinks. “A lot of it is about the mental health,” Ms Accioly said. “So have a bit of a gathering, have a pizza, have a drink, chat with other people.” A veterinarian, agronomist, financial counsellor and mental health adviser will also be available to talk to. Three sessions will by held throughout May, at Woodlands Distillery in Albany (Friday, May 17), Waroona (Tuesday, May 21) and Kirup (Thursday, May 23). While the events are free, registration is required, and can be done at trybooking.com/crmpg.