Freight industry helps guide Fremantle Traffic Bridge closure

WA’s freight industry has breathed a sigh of relief after the closure of the Fremantle Traffic Bridge passed its first major test, but leaders say the real pressure will be felt next month when container shipments surge. The ageing bridge closed on Sunday, February 1, for up to 12 months while a replacement crossing is constructed, prompting concerns of major congestion across Perth’s southern transport network. But on the first working day of the shutdown, traffic disruptions appeared relatively mild, with commuters experiencing what many described as a “normal” Monday morning drive along major highways. A peak-hour drive from South Fremantle to North Fremantle found the journey took only a few minutes longer than when the bridge was operating, in what would have come as a surprise to drivers bracing for gridlock. While commuters may have expected journeys across Stirling Bridge to be fraught with peak-hour chaos — particularly with the bridge closure coinciding with the return of school — traffic conditions were smoother than anticipated. The heaviest congestion was recorded on Canning Highway about 8am as cars queued to turn right onto Stirling Bridge, while the Kwinana Freeway near Canning Bridge was busy but moving well by 8.30am. The 1.3km trip from Ampol Fremantle East to John Street on the northern side of the river took just 11-and-a-half minutes, far quicker than the feared 30-minute delays. Freight industry groups said the relatively smooth start was due in part to collaboration across the container transport sector, which worked quickly to adjust delivery schedules and manage movements through the affected area. The Freight & Trade Alliance, Container Transport Alliance Australia and Western Roads Federation said softer container volumes and adjusted vessel schedules also played a role in easing congestion. FTA head of business operations and industry group chair John Park said the response highlighted the value of proactive industry co-ordination, particularly after concerns that the responsible government department had not fully consulted freight operators on potential risks. “The abovementioned organisations have stepped up, by creating an Industry Guide for members to discuss with their importer/exporter clients to think outside of the box in managing their shipment delivery time frames, as well as co-ordinating across operators to manage traffic today,” Mr Park said. “Softer volumes and adjusted vessel schedules have certainly helped, but this demonstrates the value of proactive industry collaboration.” Ahead of the closure, anxious locals had feared unbearable disruption would blow out travel times and deter people from visiting Fremantle businesses. Early indications suggest measures put in place by Main Roads WA — including effective public messaging — may have softened the blow, although authorities caution it remains a small sample size. Among the changes made were modifications to 20 intersections and the deployment of two on-site traffic accident response teams. Cars can no longer travel east and west on Canning Highway at the Stirling Highway intersection, nor turn right from Stirling Highway when travelling north to Canning Highway. Commuters were also encouraged to use public transport, with bikes now permitted on peak-hour trains between Fremantle and North Fremantle stations, additional parking provided at Fremantle Station, extra services added and a fare-free zone introduced along sections of South Terrace. Despite the smooth start, freight operators warned there would be good and bad days ahead, particularly in March when container volumes typically rise by about 25 per cent. There was scepticism last year from East Fremantle Council over whether the State Government had done enough to prepare for the closure, with criticism centred on a lack of focus on walking and cycling options. Some concerns were addressed through improved pathways leading onto Stirling Bridge, but Fremantle Mayor Ben Lawver said the City wanted flexibility to respond quickly if issues emerged. “One of the things that we’ve asked State Government for, that we think is absolutely reasonable, is to kind of let us deal with things as they pop up quickly,” he said.