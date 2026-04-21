Two Wheatbelt properties including a cropping and grazing aggregation and a blue-chip mixed farming enterprise have sold, along with a 50-year family farm in the Great Southern region. Russell and Betty Lockyer have sold Treehaven Farm, their blue-chip mixed farming enterprise five kilometres from Bolgart, in WA’s Wheatbelt, after 15 years of ownership. The 1723 hectare property is located north of Toodyay. It comprises three adjoining holdings growing 1467ha of wheat, canola, barley and lupins, and the Lockyers were also running 3500 Dohne/Merino sheep. It was sold to an undisclosed buyer outside of the Bolgart region, after strong interest from neighbouring landholders and local farmers looking to expand. The property had been advertised for more than a year. The final sale price was not revealed, but the marketing campaign had listed the price range at about $20 million. Elders agent Kris Teakle has said the Lockyer family were pleased with the outcome, having sold the property due to succession planning. The purchasers now take ownership of the property which has 11 dams and a creek, a six-bedroom home, a manager’s residence, a cottage, a three-stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards and numerous sheds. Also in the Wheatbelt, the Grove family paid $10 million for Pine Crest Farms, a 5636ha cropping and grazing aggregation that had been owned by the Carson family for 60 years. The original listing by Nutrien Harcourts said the annual cropping program was around 3970ha on healthy duplex sandplain soils, with a rotation of wheat, lupins and canola. The enterprise also ran a herd of Santa Gerturdis breeders on 500ha of perennial grasses. Infrastructure includes two four-bedroom homes, numerous sheds, six silos with 220 tonnes of grain capacity and cattle yards. Members of the Berger family in WA’s Great Southern region are also onto new adventures after selling their 3653ha Mindarabin Heights Aggregation. The Berger family have built up the property over 50 years. Elders agent Simon Cheetham handled the sale which was made via expressions of interest. He was not able to disclose the buyer but previously said it had attracted both local and international interest. A prime cropping aggregation located in a highly regarded medium rainfall area, the Mindarabin Heights Aggregation is 25km south-east of Nyabing, halfway between Gnowangerup and Borden. The property had been growing canola, barley and lupins, however the advertisement listed the area as being suited to running some sheep, with two sheds and two steel sheep yards on the property. Mr Cheetham said the property had been well farmed, with generous rates of fertiliser applied annually in line with agronomic advice. The property has a four-bedroom family home, workshop and garage and is quite literally a home among the gum trees, rich in tree varieties including salmon gum, wandoo, York gum and mallee.