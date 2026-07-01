The significant reserves held by the Grains Research and Development Corporation has again come under fire, with critics calling for structural reform and a three-year reduction to levy payments that could deliver $600 million in savings for farmers. But the organisation’s chief executive says while he encouraged growers to have the debate, the GRDC was unable to be involved in any levy review. GRDC’s structure and governance were a major topic of discussion at the WAFarmers conference in Albany on June 26, with consultant Paul McKenzie, Agrarian, using his presentation to argue that levies should be reduced from 0.99 per cent to 0.01 per cent for the next three years, delivering an estimated $200m saving each year. The corporation’s reserves currently sit at more than $800m. Mr McKenzie said if growers were invoiced for their levy payment, it might better highlight the cost to individual businesses. Some growers in the room offered they paid about $250,000 a year. “Research is entirely unaffected and everyone keeps their jobs,” Mr McKenzie said. “By the way, for the avoidance of doubt, I fully support levies and endpoint royalties where they create an unambiguous benefit to all levy payers. “I’m not talking about research. I’m talking about the governance of other people’s money. “They are two entirely separate issues. “How many tonnes of cereals do you produce each year? How many tonnes of oil seeds? Multiply them by $12 for cereals, by $21 for oil seeds, and you’ll figure out over three years how much value is here for your particular business.” GRDC managing director Nigel Hart presented at the same event a short time later. He said while the organisation had increased its spending year-on-year, the cost of research had also risen. Its forecasted spending on R&D could result in the reserves being drawn down over time. “These strong seasons have meant higher levy income in recent years, alongside the Government’s matching contribution and I think that’s something we should never forget,” he said. “Just prior to Christmas, the Federal Government actually cut a cheque for $134m. “A third of the revenue that we get into the system does actually come from the Federal Government as well.” Mr Hart said while he encouraged growers to debate the levy system, the GRDC had a conflict of interest over any changes to the levy system and therefore could not be involved. “We are not opposed to a review. Never have been, never will be,” he said. “And we actually encourage and actively encourage you as an organisation to continue to prosecute the case that you’re putting forward around what you’d like to see around the structure of GRDC and structure of the industry and the level of investment you have in R&D.” Mr Hart said changes to the levy needed a proper national process led by representative organisations, which included accurate information about any impacts with verified engagement from levy payers in every region. “Conducted that way the outcome can be trusted by growers and by everyone else,” he said. “That rigour is not an obstacle. It is what protects you. Our role throughout is to give you the complete picture. Our finances, our investments and the returns they deliver.” But Mark Fowler, WAFarmers grains section president, said accessing the GRDC’s database of levy-paying growers was not possible, and using levy funds to carry out any review had also been ruled out by the Federal Government. Mr Fowler said GRDC’s feedback to Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins was “very important”. “The Government’s saying to us, the minister’s saying to us, you need to go and do a more comprehensive survey or question of members, but we’re not going to let you use your own money to do it,” he said. “Basically GPA, who is funded by maybe a third of growers, so they’ve got to dip into their own pockets to fund it.” As the applause died down, Mr Hart acknowledged he had to be careful about his response. “I’ve been knocked around the chops a few times in my role about saying things that really are the province of government,” he said. “I’m not trying to be cute, I’m not trying to be evasive. “I’ve got to be conscious of the role I play, and again, if that’s the function you’ve got — a managing director that can only say certain things — that’s maybe a message to say in terms of, is the system working really well.” John Hassell, National Farmers’ Federation vice-president, queried why an online survey that Mr McKenzie had encouraged growers to complete, could not be distributed by the GRDC. Mr Hart said discussion needed to go directly to the minister and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Another audience member called for an established strategic reserve target, while Mr McKenzie was also met with a round of applause when he raised his earlier calls for a three-year levy reduction. “You know, and I know, the minister can make a determination on this straight away,” Mr McKenzie said. “You mentioned earlier you deal with the minister. I want you to get me a meeting with the minister next month. “We need this change before harvest.”