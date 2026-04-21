A new Harvest Road state-of-the-art rendering facility in Harvey has been officially opened after more than 18 months of construction. The beef rendering and processing facility is capable of producing 15 tonnes of byproduct and blood per hour, and tallow for export biofuel markets. Meatmeal will be produced for local and export markets, and bloodmeal for local customers. Chief executive Harvey Gaynor said the importance of WA’s beef industry and local community to the business was reflected in the level of investment in the project. “This is one of our biggest, single investments in the history of the Harvest Road Group,” he said. “It’s been three years in planning and construction, but it’s about building something lasting here — infrastructure that supports the supply chain as a whole, and it replaces the plant that has been operating here for over 40 years.” More than 400 truckloads of concrete were trucked in for the large-scale project, as well as 62km of cabling, and 1000 tonnes of steel. Chief operating officer Daniel Briggs said the facility was designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind. “Once operational, the facility will be able to be 10 per cent more efficient . . . we’ll be reducing our biogas that we use for our boilers, which produces 35 per cent of the total gas usage on site,” he said. Rendering equipment inside the facility was supplied and equipped by Danish machinery supplier Haarslev Industries. Tattarang chief executive John Hartman said the facility reflected the group’s continued investment in WA’s beef processing. “Since acquiring the processing facility in 2014, we’ve invested more than half a billion dollars to build capacity, capability and resilience across the WA beef industry,” he said. “That investment has been deliberate and long term, focused on strengthening processing infrastructure that supports producers, customers and regional communities.”