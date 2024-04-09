A Victorian farmer has credited high-quality lubricants as an integral part of the success of his agricultural enterprises. Richard Stecher is a first-generation farmer who manages 4000 hectares of winter cereal crops and runs a small herd of Angus breeders. He also owns and operates Stecher Agricultural Services, a harvesting and hay contracting service that works across the Eastern States. Mr Stecher began his business 20 years ago and since then has invested in two John Deere S-Series harvesters, 15 John Deere tractors and two John Deere balers, creating a fleet that has racked up 250,000 hours. He said part of his process in maintaining his fleet was “racing against the clock” to beat the weather, preventing downtime and taking off crops when they are at optimal quality. “I learned early on that if you want your tractors to pay for more tractors, that’s not hard, but if you want your tractors to pay for more land, you need to really dot your i’s and cross your t’s,” he said. Mr Stecher said good quality John Deere lubricants were a “no-brainer” for him maintaining his fleet. “Twenty years ago, when I bought my first John Deere tractor, the salesman had been a well-regarded technician and spoke very highly of the lubricants, so I started using them and we’ve stuck with them ever since,” he said. “We’ve done about 250,000 hours on John Deere equipment and we’ve never had a tractor split or a transmission failure. If you do the economics on the low failure rate of the product, it will stack up every time. “Even the work utes and trucks get John Deere oil.” Stecher Agricultural Services’ fleet uses a range of John Deere products, including Plus-50TM II premium engine oil, Hy-GardTM hydraulic/transmission oil, GL-5 gear oil and Therma-GardTM coolant, now marketed under the Cool-GardTM brand. Mr Stecher said all products had worked well for his fleet, which had machines of all ages. “There are tractors in our fleet with 10,000 and 12,000 hours on them and they’re used day-in, day-out. You can hook a baler on to a tractor and drive it at 50km/hr for two hours in 40-degree heat,” he said. “So the fact that we’ve never had any major failures in transmissions is testament to the quality and longevity of the lubricants.” Mr Stecher said the extended working life of his machines had made the purchase of heavy-duty applications a valuable investment. “We might pay a few hundred dollars extra for a 205-litre drum of Hy-Gard, for example, but out of every drum of oil we get a couple of major services. If you calculate that over a 9000-hour lifespan, a tractor has only six major services,” he said. “For the peace of mind, it’s worth it.” Mr Stecher said services came around quick and he used the extended drain interval for oil changes at the 500-hour interval. “We always take the engines out to 500 hours and when we drain it, the oil still seems quite viscous. We have very little or no oil burn, even out to those intervals,” he said. “We say around here the poor man pays twice. And I think if you cut corners, it’ll bite you every time.”